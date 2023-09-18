September 18, 2023
KIKO TA PASANDO

GOBIERNU

Proud and grateful to represent St. Maarten  on this platform at the UN High level week – starting today Sunday Sep 17, 2023 & being able give a Keynote Address at Energy Compacts – Scaling up Ambition to deliver on SDG7.

Government of Sint Maarten

** Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs **
