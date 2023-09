– Violence against Women aimed at highlighting the successes of the Spotlight Initiative’s first phase and securing commitments from member states so that every country has a national plan to end violence against women and girls where I will have an opportunity to express commitment of St. Maarten 🇸🇽 and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

