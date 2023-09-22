MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ TRÁFIKO, TRANSPORTE I PLANIFIKASHON URBANO DISKURSO MINISTER COOPER NA CANTO E-MARKET ROADSHOW

Ladies and gentlemen,

Distinguished guests from the Canto delegation,

Good morning,

It is a great honor and privilege for me to greet all of you on behalf of the Ministry of Traffic, Transport, and Urban Planning, as we gather here this morning. We are very pleased to host an esteemed delegation of Canto, and I would like to extend a special welcome to Canto General Secretary, Miss Teresa Wankin, and her delegation. Your presence here today adds a significant touch of distinction to this morning’s occasion.

We have gathered here today to discuss and promote an initiative of great importance, namely the E-Marketplace, launched at Canto 38. This initiative represents a monumental step towards fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic growth, not only in our region but also beyond borders. It symbolizes the potential of technology and its ability to bring us together, transcending geographical restrictions to create opportunities for everyone.

Curaçao, as a nation, has always been committed to embracing the future, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our vision for a more connected, sustainable, and prosperous society. Our island, with its unique combination of cultures and a vibrant business community, is well-prepared to contribute significantly to the success of this platform.

Today, in the morning light, we are here to extend a warm invitation to all our local companies, both large and small, to join the E-Marketplace. This platform presents an incredible opportunity for our businesses to expand their horizons, connect with new markets, and innovate in ways that were previously unimaginable. By joining this digital marketplace, our local companies can harness the potential of technology to drive their growth and contribute to the economic development of our nation.

We understand that embracing digital transformation can be daunting, but I want to assure you that the Ministry of Traffic, Transport, and Urban Planning is fully committed to supporting you throughout the entire onboarding process. We will work closely with Canto and all interested parties to ensure a smooth journey for our local businesses.

The E-Marketplace is not just a tool; it is a gateway to a more prosperous future. It is a testament to the power of collaboration and the potential that lies within our local industries. By participating in this initiative, we can strengthen our connections with our Caribbean neighbors and create a thriving ecosystem where everyone can benefit.

In closing, I would like to once again express my warmest welcome to Canto General Secretary, Miss Teresa Wankin, and her delegation. Your presence here this morning signifies the importance of this effort, and we are grateful for your partnership in turning this vision into reality. Together, in the morning light, we can drive economic growth, stimulate innovation, and create a brighter future for Curaçao and the entire Caribbean region.

Thank you, and let us embark on this exciting journey together towards a more connected and prosperous future.

