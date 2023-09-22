E di 7 Edishon di e Kompetensia di Pelikula Kòrtiku: 48 Hour Film Project!

48 Hour Film Project Curaçao ta wòrdu organisá pa e di 7 biaha na Kòrsou. E kompetensia di pelikula kòrtiku ta habrí pa tur hende, sea hòbista òf profeshonal den traha pelikula. E ganadó ta haña e oportunidat pa partisipá na e festival internashonal ku lo tuma luga na 2024 na Lissabon. E kompetensia emoshonante lo tuma luga den wikènt di 20 pa 22 di òktober.

Konsepto di 48 Hour Film Project

E kompetensia a wòrdu organisá pa promé biaha na 2001 na Washington, Merka. E idea ta ku un tim mester wòrdu formá i ta inskribí nan mes pa e kompetensia. Durante di e kompetensia nan ta haña e tarea pa skirbi, graba, i monta un pelikula kòrtiku durante 48 ora. E pelikula produsí no por ta mas kòrtiku ku 5 minüt i no por ta mas largu ku 7 minüt. Na komienso di e kompetensia, kada tim ta risibí un par di tarea, manera un rekisito, un personahe i un frase ku mester wòrdu usa den e pelikula. Ademas di esaki, kada tim ta risibí un “genre” spesífiko ku nan mester tene kuenta kune. Despues ku tur tim simultaneamente a risibí nan tarea riba djabièrnè dia 20 di òktober, 7’or di anochi, tur tim ta kuminsá e reto pa entregá un produkshon den menos ku 48 ora.

Premio

Djaweps, dia 26 di òktober, tur e pelikulanan kòrtikunan ku a wòrdu filmá durante dje 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao, lo wòrdu estrená na The Movies Otrobanda. Despues di e estreno, lo tin un “Award Show” kaminda lo premia e pelikulanan den varios kategoria, manera “Best Film” i Publiko su Favorito. Lo sigi mustra e pelikulanan di 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao un siman largu na The Movies Punda. Tanto e “Award Show” i otro dianan ku lo mustra e pelikulanan kòrtiku ta habri pa publiko. Por kumpra karchi via e wèpsait di The Movies Curaçao.

Filmapalooza na Lisboa mart 2024

E ganadó den e kategoria di “Best Film” di 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao lo wòrdu presentá durante Filmapalooza Film Festival ku ta tuma luga na mart 2024 na e kapital di Portugal, Lisboa. E pelikula ganadó di 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao lo enfrentá otro pelikulanan ganadó for di mas ku 200 siudat rònt mundu. Durante di Filmapalooza, partisipantenan di rònt mundu ta haña un chens di konosé otro anto atendé “workshop” riba diferente topikonan di film.

Danki na spònsernan lokal, representante di tim dje pelikula ganadó di 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao lo haña e oportunidat pa bai Filmapalooza Film Festival na Lisboa. Ganadónan anterior di 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao a deskribí nan eksperiensia ku Filmapalooza internashonal komo ‘un eksperiensia inolvidabel’

Organisashon

E aña aki, Sra. Melissa Verboeket di Maction Caribbean i Sr. Bert Aengenendt ta responsabel p’e organisashon di 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao. Den añanan anterior, Sr. Ramses Petronia a organisá e proyekto ku hopi eksito, pero e aña aki e la disidí pa enfoká riba otro proyektonan andando. Pa Sra. Verboeket, esaki lo ta su di dos biaha den e organisashon di 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao, i e ta mira e kompetensia aki komo ‘un plataforma internashonal úniko kaminda nos por mustra kuantu talento ekstraordinario tin riba nos isla’. Sr. Aengenendt, su kolega organisador, ta enfatisá; ‘komo un eks-partisipante mi a siña apresiá 48 Hour Film Project komo un eksperensia úniko ku lo keda ku bo pa restu di bo bida.’ Tantu Verboeket komo Aengenendt ta enfatisá ku ‘no ta importá si ta ku “smartphone” òf un kamara bo ta traha bo pelikula kòrtiku, tur kos ta permití basta ku bo kumpli ku e tareanan i entregá e produkshon final den 48 ora. Lo kual ta konta ta ku bo tin un pashon pa traha pelikula i e abilidat pa konta un bon kuenta.’

Partisipashon ainda ta posibel

Registrashon ta limitá, pero ahinda tin posibilidat di registrá. Pa mas informashon i registrashon, por subi e wèpsait di 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao: http://www.48hourfilm.com/curacao.

e-mail: curacao@48hourfilmproject.com.

Korte Film Competitie voor de 7de keer van start!

Het 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao wordt dit jaar voor de 7de keer georganiseerd. De korte filmcompetitie is open voor iedereen, zowel hobbyisten als ervaren filmmakers, met kans op deelname aan de internationale ronde die in 2024 in Lissabon zal plaatsvinden. De wervelende competitie zal plaatsvinden in het weekend van 20-22 oktober.

Het Concept van het 48 Hour Film Project

De korte filmcompetitie is in 2001 ontstaan in de Amerikaanse stad Washington. Het idee is dat er een team wordt samengesteld waarmee in één weekend een korte film wordt geschreven, opgenomen en gemonteerd. De film mag niet korter zijn dan 5 minuten en niet langer dan 7 minuten. Van de organisatie krijgt elk team een opdracht, namelijk dat er een rekwisiet, een personage en een zin in de korte film moeten voorkomen. Daarnaast ontvangt elk deelnemend team een specifiek genre waarmee er rekening moet worden gehouden. Na het startschot op vrijdag 20 oktober om 7 uur ‘s avonds beginnen alle teams aan de uitdaging om precies binnen 48 uur een eindproduct in te leveren.

Award Show en Screening

Op donderdag 26 oktober worden de gemaakte korte films getoond in The Movies Otrobanda, gevolgd door een prijsuitreiking. Hierbij worden de films beoordeeld door een vakjury in verschillende categorieën, waaronder beste film. Ook wordt er een publieksprijs uitgereikt. De korte films worden daarna nog een aantal dagen vertoond bij The Movies Punda. Zowel de prijsuitreiking als de vertoningen van de films in de dagen erna zijn toegankelijk voor het publiek. Kaartjes hiervoor zijn verkrijgbaar op de website van The Movies Curaçao.

Internationale Ronde

De beste film van het 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao wordt vertoond tijdens het Filmapalooza Film Festival dat in maart 2024 plaatsvindt in de Portugese hoofdstad Lissabon. De Curaçaose inzending neemt het dan op tegen winnende films uit meer dan 200 andere steden in meer dan 45 landen. Het filmfestival biedt deelnemers ook de mogelijkheid om te netwerken met andere filmmakers uit de hele wereld en workshops bij te wonen. Bovendien worden alle winnende films vertoond, waaronder die van Curaçao.

Dankzij lokale sponsors krijgen vertegenwoordigers van het winnende team volgend jaar de kans om naar het Filmapalooza Film Festival af te reizen. Eerdere winnaars van 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao noemden hun deelname aan de internationale Filmapalooza ‘verbredend’, ‘stimulerend’ en ‘inspirerend’.

Organisatie

Dit jaar zijn Melissa Verboeket van het evenementenbureau Maction Caribbean B.V. en Bert Aengenendt belast met de organisatie van het 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao. Zij nemen het stokje over van Ramses Petronia, die na jarenlang succesvol het evenement te hebben georganiseerd, heeft besloten zich te richten op andere projecten. Voor Verboeket is dit al de tweede keer dat ze meehelpt met het organiseren van het 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao, en ze vindt dat de competitie ‘Curaçaos talent een uniek internationaal podium biedt en de wereld laat zien welke buitengewoon getalenteerde creatievelingen we op het eiland hebben.’ Haar medeorganisator Aengenendt voegt eraan toe dat ‘als voormalig deelnemer heb ik het 48 Hour Film Project leren waarderen als een uniek leermoment dat je je hele leven bijblijft.’ Zowel Verboeket als Aengenendt benadrukken dat ‘of je nu met een smartphone of een heuse filmcamera een korte film wilt maken, alles is toegestaan, zolang je je aan de opdrachten houdt en binnen 48 uur een film inlevert. Uiteindelijk draait het om passie voor film en het vermogen om een goed verhaal te vertellen.’

Deelname nog mogelijk

Er zijn nog enkele plekken beschikbaar voor teams die willen deelnemen. Informatie en inschrijfmogelijkheden zijn te vinden op de website 48hourfilm.com/curacao.

7th Editon of the Short Film Competition 48 Hour Film Project coming soon!

The 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao is being organized for the 7th time this year. The short film competition is open to everyone, from hobbyists to experienced filmmakers. The winning short film will be screened at Filmapalooza Film Festival which will be held in Lisbon in 2024. This exhilarating short film competition will take place during the weekend of October 20-22.

The 48 Hour Film Project

The 48 Hour Film Project has its roots in the American city of Washington, where it was first organized in 2001. The idea seems simple enough: form a team of film enthusiasts and together you will write, shoot, and edit a short film in a single weekend. The film must be no shorter than 5 minutes and no longer than 7 minutes. Each team receives a set of required elements to be used in the short films at the start of the competition. The required elements are a prop, a character, and a line of dialogue. Additionally, each participating team is assigned a specific genre for their film. Following the kick-off on Friday, October 20th, at 7 PM, all teams start the challenge and need to deliver a finished product within exactly 48 hours.

Award Show and Screening

On Thursday, October 26th, all short films will be screened at The Movies Otrobanda, followed by an Award Show. The films, which will be judged by professionals, can win prizes in various categories, including Best Film and a People’s Choice Award. After the Award Show, the short films will be shown for several days at The Movies Punda. Both the Awards Show and the film screenings in the days that follow, are open to the general public. Tickets for these events can be purchased through the website of The Movies Curaçao.

Filmapalooza 2024 Lisbon

The winner of the Best Film from the 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao will be screened at the Filmapalooza Film Festival with will take place in March 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. The short film from Curaçao will go up against winning films from over 200 other cities in more than 45 countries. The Filmapalooza Film Festival also offers participants the opportunity to network with filmmakers from around the world and attend workshops.

Thanks to local sponsors, representatives of the Best Film winning team will have the opportunity to travel to the Filmapalooza Film Festival next year. Former winners of the 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao have described their participation at the international Filmapalooza as “enriching,” “stimulating,” and “inspiring.”

Organization

This year, Melissa Verboeket of the event organizing company Maction Caribbean B.V. and Bert Aengenendt are responsible for organizing the 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao. They have taken over the reins from Ramses Petronia, who successfully organized the event for many years. However, due to commitment to other projects, Petronia decided to allow Verboeket and Aengenendt to organize the event. For Verboeket, this is her second year helping with the organization of the 48 Hour Film Project Curaçao and she believes that the competition “offers Curaçao’s talent a unique international stage and shows the world the extraordinarily talented creative filmmakers we have on the island.” Her co-organizer Aengenendt adds that “as a former participant, I have come to appreciate the 48 Hour Film Project as a unique learning experience that stays with you for a lifetime.” Both Verboeket and Aengenendt emphasize that “whether you want to make a short film with a smartphone or with a full-fledged film camera, anything goes as long as you include the required elements and deliver a film within 48 hours. Ultimately, it’s about a passion for film and the ability to tell a compelling story.”

Participation Still Possible

There are still a few spots available for those interested in participating in this year’s event. Information and registration details can be found on the website 48hourfilm.com/curacao.

