September 25, 2023
Latest:

NOTISIA POLISIAL

REDAKSHON

 

25 September 2023

 

Additional search conducted in Helsinki investigation

 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On Monday, 25 September, 2023, the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST), under the supervision of the Judge of Instruction RC, conducted a search on Sint Maarten at the property of a suspect in the ongoing ‘Helsinki’ case.

 

The search follows others conducted on Sint Maarten and Curaçao in December 2022.

 

The investigation is ongoing.

 

“Helsinki” is an investigation into fraud and corruption suspected to have been committed by, among others, a (former) board member of a so-called government NV.

 

The “Helsinki” investigation is being conducted by the RST under the leadership of the Central Team of the Attorney-General’s Office of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba.

 

The Central Team focuses on a specialised approach to combat corruption and undermining crime. The team conducts criminal investigations with a financial-economic component and involving Politically Exposed Persons (PEP), civil servants, government NVs, facilitators or public sector organisations. These cross-border crimes often include serious forms of tax fraud and money laundering in addition to corruption.

 

