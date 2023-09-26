From: Head of communication Department

SPECIAL OPERATIONS TEAM OF P (KPSM) SUCCESSFULLY COORDINATED OPERATIONS FROM SEPTEMBER 18TH TO SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2023

The Special Operations Team of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) l executed and coordinated several operations during the week of September 18th to September 20th, 2023. These operations were aimed at enhancing public safety and maintaining law and order within the community of Sint Maarten.

The operations encompassed various areas across the island.

Key achievements of the operations include:

Traffic Control and Enforcement: A total of 110 cars and 08 scooters/motorcycles were stopped and thoroughly inspected.

Two scooters were confiscated due to technical non-compliance with the law.

25 drivers were engaged in discussions regarding tinted windows, emphasizing the importance of compliance with regulations. Issuance of Fines: A total of 70 fines were issued for various infractions, ensuring that offenders are held accountable for their actions. Drug Seizure: The team successfully confiscated 114 grams of illicit drugs, contributing to the fight against drug-related issues on the island. Arrests: J.A. was arrested in connection with threatening officers and resisting arrest in the Dutch Quarter area.

Suspect Y.G. was arrested for being in possession of narcotics.

M.H. was arrested for possession of narcotics and an illegal firearm.

These suspects were promptly apprehended, brought to the Philipsburg police station, and processed according to the law. Narcotics Control: The team conducted thorough inspections in several areas suspected of illegal narcotics trade, including Back Street, Hope Estate, Middle Region, Maho, Cay-Bay, and Melford Hazel Sport Park on Soualiga Road.

These operations will continue as part of our ongoing commitment to combat narcotics-related crimes in Sint Maarten.

KPSM remain steadfast in our mission to maintain a safe and secure environment for all residents and visitors.

SINT MAARTEN POLICE FORCE INVESTIGATING TWO ARMED ROBBERIES IN COLE BAY

The Sint Maarten Police Force is currently investigating two armed robberies that occurred on the evening of September 25th, 2023, at approximately 07:40 PM. These two incidents took place in close proximity to the intersections of Crossing Well Road and Wellington Road in Cole Bay.

The initial incident was reported to the Police Central Dispatch when a male victim arrived at his residence and reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint by two masked suspects dressed in black. After robbing the victim, the suspects discharged a firearm into the air before fleeing the scene on a scooter in the direction of Wellington Road.

Shortly after this incident, a second armed robbery occurred at a supermarket located at the intersection of Well Road and Wellington Road. In this incident, two individuals, also dressed in black and riding a scooter, were involved.

In response to these incidents, several police patrols and detectives were swiftly dispatched to the respective locations. The Special Unit Robberies (SUR) is currently leading the investigation into these incidents.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is urging anyone with information related to these robberies or any other suspicious activities to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigations. Your cooperation is crucial in helping us ensure the safety and security of our community.

SUR detectives urge anyone with information about these or any other robbery to contact

KPSM on +1 721 5422222 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300.

You can also leave a private message via the Facebook page: Police Force of Sint Maarten –

Korps Politie Sint Maarten)

Sint Maarten Police Force Collaborates with Caribbean Eagles and Riders on Two Motorcycle to Promote Child Safety with Helmet Donation Campaign

In a united effort to enhance road safety and awareness, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has joined forces with the “Caribbean Eagles” and “Riders on Two” Motorcycle clubs to donate motorcycle helmets to children whose parents transport them on motorcycles without proper safety gear. This collaborative initiative aims to educate the community about the critical importance of wearing helmets while riding on the road, emphasizing the potential consequences of neglecting this vital safety measure.

On Monday and Tuesday, September 25th and 26th, 2023, KPSM launched its inaugural helmet donation campaign. The first two helmets were presented to a 10-year-old female student from St. Maarten Seventh Day Adventist School (Zenaida Jean-Charles Cassares). And a 6-year-old (David Langrey) student from the Methodist Agogic Centre

This partnership between the Sint Maarten Police Force and these dedicated motorcycle clubs is driven by the shared commitment to child safety and the recognition of the responsibility we all bear for the well-being of our young citizens. Riding on a motorcycle without a helmet can expose children to severe risks, including head injuries, and it is essential that we raise awareness of this issue.

KPSM and its fellow motorcycle clubs are determined to make parents and guardians more conscious of the potential dangers associated with transporting children without proper protective gear. By donating helmets to those in need, we hope to set an example and inspire others to prioritize their children’s safety on the road.

KPSM is grateful for the collaboration with the Caribbean Eagles and Riders on Two Motorcycle Groups and look forward to further endeavors aimed at enhancing road safety.”

The Sint Maarten Police Force, Caribbean Eagles, and Riders on Two encourage all parents and guardians to prioritize the safety of their children while riding on motorcycles. Together, we can create a safer road environment for everyone in our community.

