DISKURSO MINISTER COOPER NA KONFERENSIA INTERPOL NA NORWEGA

Ladies and gentlemen, With all protocol observed,

It is an absolute honour and privilege to stand before you today as we make a significant announcement that will not only strengthen our commitment to international law enforcement but also solidify our position as a responsible global partner. We truly appreciate our relationship with Interpol’s General Secretariat and would like to extend our gratitude to UL and the Norwegian Police Service for co-hosting this year’s event.

I am pleased to officially announce that Curaçao has been chosen as the co-host of Interpol’s International Law Enforcement IP Crime Conference, set to take place in Curaçao in September 2024. The decision to host Interpol’s International Law Enforcement IP Crime Conference is a testament to our unwavering dedication and commitment to combating illicit practices and fostering a secure environment for trade and commerce.

From the perspective of our Ministry of Justice, we are well aware of the emerging importance and nexus that these types of crimes hold, their direct impacts on public health, corruption, the economy, and the integrity of the government, just to mention a few. In response, efforts are being made to enhance the coordination in our collective efforts to ensure a repressive stance against those who threaten our collective security and a defensive stance in safeguarding the interests of our nation and our global partners.

Since 2014, Curaçao has embarked on an intensive journey to combat illicit activities within, among others, our free trade zones with the cooperation of Customs of Curaçao, who have been working hand-in-hand alongside the free trade zones. Our Customs has been continuously working towards upgrading its workforce with various international trainings and technologies. In other words, we understand the critical importance of ensuring the integrity of our international trade relationships and upholding the highest standards of security.

Our official free trade zone operator, CURINDE, has gone above and beyond by obtaining ISO 28001 certification, specifically focusing on security in the supply chain. This certification highlights our commitment to safeguarding the flow of goods in and out of our free trade zone while maintaining the highest standards of security and transparency. Furthermore, the private security company entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding our free trade zones and industrial parks has achieved ISO 18788 certification. I am proud to emphasize that this accomplishment makes them the only company in the entire Caribbean region to attain such recognition.

These certifications are not merely symbols of achievement but are upheld through rigorous yearly audits, ensuring that we consistently meet and exceed international standards. Moreover, we proudly submit annual reports to the United Nations, reinforcing our transparency and commitment to global security efforts.

As the Government of Curaçao, our National Central Bureau, Customs of Curaçao (whose director is currently present in the audience today), CURINDE, and other stakeholders, prepare to host Interpol’s International Law Enforcement IP Crime Conference in September 2024, we do so with a profound sense of responsibility. We look forward to welcoming law enforcement agencies, experts, and stakeholders from around the world to join hands in addressing the critical challenges posed by intellectual property crimes.

In closing, I want to express my gratitude to the dedicated individuals and organizations that have worked tirelessly to achieve these milestones. Together, we are making Curaçao a safer and more secure place for trade and commerce and a stronger partner in the global fight against crime.