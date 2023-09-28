Wardadó silensioso di ref: e lucha pa salba tribon ’i pieda karibense

Otro luna durante e Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention – COPs (Konferensia di Partidonan pa e Tratado di Cartagena) na Aruba, Reino Hulandes lo pidi pa mas protekshon pa e tribon ’i pieda karibense. Tribon ’i pieda karibense ta hunga un ròl esensial ora ta trata di konservashon di un ekosistema di ref salú i desaroyo di resiliensia den oséano. E protekshon adishonal akí ta di importansia fundamental pa garantisá un futuro sostenibel pa e espesie ikóniko akí.

Laman Karibe ta konosí pa su awa kristalino, ref di koral vibrante i un deslumbrante variedat di bida marino. Entre e habitantenan karismátiko di e paradiso bou di laman akí tin e tribon ‘i pieda karibense (Carcharhinus perezii), un espesie ku ta hunga un ròl krusial ora ta trata di konservashon di salú di e ekosistemanan di ref di koral. Den área karibense e bestia yagdó tòp akí ta konfrontá menasanan ku ta oumentando, pero tin speransa na horizonte. Durante e Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPs) binidero, Reino Hulandes lo boga pa yega na mas protekshon pa e bunita kriaturanan akí pa medio di inkluí nan den anekso III di e protokòl di SPAW. Anekso III ta enserá espesienan di mata i bestia ku tin mester di protekshon èkstra pa garantisá ku e espesienan akí tin e kapasidat pa rekuperá nan populashon adekuadamente den region karibense mas amplio.

Importansia

Tribon ‘i pieda karibense ta prosperá bon den e laman kayente i tropikal di region karibense, i e área kaminda ta topa kuné ta kore for di Florida te Brasil. E espesie akí ta un di e espesienan di tribon ‘i pieda ku nan ta enkontrá mas tantu den henter Laman Karibe. E tribon akí ku por bira te 3 meter largu, ta un di e bestianan yagdó tòp mas grandi den e ekosistema di ref i e ta para na e puesto mas haltu den e ret di alimento marino, ku solamente un par di enemigu natural.

Banda di ta di balor ekonómiko grandi, pa motibu ku sambuyamentu ku tribon ta un atrakshon prinsipal pa sambuyadónan di henter mundu, e espesie akí ta di importansia fundamental pa konservashon di e ekilibrio dentro di e ekosistema di ref. Nan presensia ta yuda ku regulashon di e populashon di espesienan di presa mas chikitu, loke na su turno ta prevení komementu eksesivo riba kama di yerba di laman i ref di koral, i ta eleminá piská ku a bira malu i suak for di den e populashon. E ekilibrio akí ta esensial pa konservashon di salú i diversidat di henter e ref di koral.

Menasa

No opstante nan importansia ekológiko i ekonómiko, e tribon ‘i pieda karibense den área karibense ta konfrontá hopi menasa ku a kondusí na un redukshon di populashon di segun balotashon entre 50 i 79% den e último 29 aña. Den área (hulandes) karibense kousa di esaki ta prinsipalmente:

Degradashon di nan ambiente natural: Degradashon di ref di koral i kama di yerba di laman komo konsekuensia di kambio di klima, kontaminashon i desaroyo na kosta, tin un impakto direkto riba disponibilidat di presa pa e tribonnan akí. Pèrdida di área di biba ta redusí nan abilidat pa haña kuminda i refugio.

Sobrepeska: Sobrepeska ta forma un di e menasanan di mas direkto pa tribon ‘i ref karibense. Hopi biaha ta kue nan insidentalmente den piskamentu komersial, kaminda e piskadónan ta enfoká riba otro tipo di espesie, òf intenshonalmente kaminda ta yag riba nan pa motibu di nan hala, ku hende ta usa den sòpi di hala di tribon.

Un yamada pa mas protekshon

Tin diferente organisashon i persona individual ku ta dediká nan mes na protekshon di tribon i su áreanan di biba den Karibe Hulandes. Un logro importante tabata lantamentu di áreanan protehá manera e Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary (Santuario di Tribon i Mamífero di Laman Yarari) entre Boneiru, Saba i Sint Eustatius. Un otro logro tabata na aña 2019 na momentu ku gobièrnu hulandes a adoptá un Strategia Internashonal pa Tribon. Den e strategia nan ta stipulá kua ta e medidanan i protekshon i maneho ku gobièrnu mester tuma pa tribon i chuchu den tur laman i oséano kaminda Hulanda tin influensia (inkluso área karibense). Te ainda esfuerso adishonal ta nesesario pa krea mas área marino protehá, mehorá mantenshon di lei, redusí kontaminashon di oséano i promové práktikanan sostenibel di piskamentu. E espesienan akí no konosé frontera (polítiko) i nan protekshon ta eksigí esfuerso di protekshon di naturalesa riba eskala grandi den área hulandes karibense i pafó di esaki.

Konklushon

E tribon ‘i pieda karibense ta un espesie ku ta di importansia grandi pa ref di koral den área (hulandes) karibense. Awor ku ta bai pidi protekshon èkstra durante e enkuentro di COPS na Aruba, tin un speransa ku e espesie akí lo tin un futuro salú. Pa medio di rekonosé nan importansia ekológiko i e retonan ku nan ta konfrontá, nos por traha huntu pa garantisá un mihó futuro pa e tribon ‘i pieda karibense den área hulandes karibense i pafó di esaki.

Stille Rif Bewaarders: de strijd om de Caribische rifhaai te redden

Het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden zal volgende maand tijdens de Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPs) op Aruba vragen om meer bescherming voor de Caribische rifhaai. Caribische rifhaaien spelen een cruciale rol bij het in stand houden van een gezond rifecosysteem en het opbouwen van veerkracht in de oceanen. Deze verhoogde bescherming is van cruciaal belang voor het garanderen van een duurzame toekomst voor deze iconische soort.

De Caribische Zee staat bekend om zijn kristalheldere water, levendige koraalriffen en een oogverblindend aanbod aan zeeleven. Onder de charismatische bewoners van dit onderwaterparadijs bevindt zich de Caribische rifhaai (Carcharhinus perezii), een soort die een cruciale rol speelt bij het behoud van de gezondheid van koraalriffen. In het Caribisch gebied worden deze toproofdieren geconfronteerd met toenemende bedreigingen, maar er gloort hoop aan de horizon. Tijdens de komende Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPs) zal het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden streven naar meer bescherming voor deze prachtige wezens door deze soort op te nemen in bijlage III van het SPAW-protocol. Bijlage III omvat planten- en diersoorten die extra bescherming nodig hebben om te garanderen dat deze soort in staat is hun populaties in de Caribische regio adequaat te herstellen.

Belang

Caribische rifhaaien gedijen in de warme, tropische wateren van het Caribisch gebied, met een verspreidingsgebied dat zich uitstrekt van Florida tot Brazilië. Deze soort is een van de meest aangetroffen soorten rifhaaien in de hele Caribische Zee. Deze haai, die tot 3 meter lang kan worden, is een van de grootste toproofdieren in het rif ecosysteem en staat aan de top van het mariene voedselweb, met slechts een paar natuurlijke vijanden.

Deze soort is niet alleen van grote economische waarde, omdat duiken met haaien een grote trekpleister is voor duikers van over de hele wereld, maar ook van cruciaal belang voor het handhaven van het evenwicht binnen het rif ecosysteem. Hun aanwezigheid helpt bij het reguleren van de populatie van kleinere prooisoorten, wat op zijn beurt overbegrazing op zeegrasvelden en koraalriffen voorkomt en zieke of zwakke vissen uit de populatie weghalen. Dit evenwicht is essentieel voor het behoud van de gezondheid en diversiteit van het hele koraalrif.

Gevaren

Ondanks hun ecologische en economische betekenis worden Caribische rifhaaien in het Caribisch gebied geconfronteerd met talloze bedreigingen die hebben geleid tot een populatiereductie van naar schatting tussen de 50 en 79% in de afgelopen 29 jaar. In het (Nederlandse) Caribische gebied wordt dit vooral veroorzaakt door:

– Habitatverlies: De degradatie van koraalriffen en zeegrasvelden als gevolg van klimaatverandering, vervuiling en kustontwikkeling heeft een directe impact op de beschikbaarheid van eten voor deze haaien. Verlies van leefgebied vermindert hun vermogen om voedsel en onderdak te vinden.

– Overbevissing: Overbevissing vormt een van de meest directe bedreigingen voor Caribische rifhaaien. Ze worden vaak incidenteel gevangen in de commerciële visserij, waar vissers zich op andere soorten richten, of opzettelijk voor hun vinnen, die worden gebruikt in haaienvinnensoep.

Een oproep tot meer bescherming

Er zijn verschillende organisaties en individuen die zich inzetten voor de bescherming van haaien en hun leefgebieden in het Caribisch gebied. Een belangrijke mijlpaal was de oprichting van beschermde gebieden zoals het Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary tussen Bonaire, Saba en Sint-Eustatius. Een andere mijlpaal was in 2019 toen de Nederlandse regering een Internationale Haaienstrategie aannam. In de strategie wordt vastgelegd welke beschermings- en beheers maatregelen voor haaien en roggen door de overheid moeten worden genomen in alle zeeën en oceanen waar Nederland invloed heeft (inclusief het Caribisch gebied). Er zijn nog steeds extra inspanningen nodig om meer beschermde mariene gebieden te creëren, de handhaving te verbeteren, de vervuiling van de oceaan terug te dringen en duurzame visserijpraktijken te bevorderen. Deze soorten kennen geen (politieke) grenzen en hun bescherming vereist grootschalige natuurbeschermingsinspanningen binnen het Nederlandse Caribisch gebied en daarbuiten.

Conclusie

De Caribische rifhaai is een soort die van groot belang is voor de koraalriffen in het (Nederlandse) Caribische gebied. Nu de extra bescherming wordt aangevraagd tijdens de volgende COPS-bijeenkomst op Aruba, bestaat er hoop dat deze soort een gezonde toekomst zal hebben. Door hun ecologische betekenis en de uitdagingen waarmee ze worden geconfronteerd te erkennen, kunnen we samenwerken om een betere toekomst voor de Caribische rifhaai in het Nederlandse Caribisch gebied en daarbuiten te garanderen.

Silent Reef Keepers: The Fight to Save the Caribbean Reef Shark

The Kingdom of the Netherlands will ask for increased protection for the Caribbean reef shark during next month’s Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPs) on Aruba. Caribbean reef sharks play a critical role in maintaining a healthy reef ecosystem and building resilience within the oceans. This increased protection is critical for ensuring a sustainable future for this iconic species.

The Caribbean Sea is renowned for its crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and a dazzling array of marine life. Among the charismatic inhabitants of this underwater paradise is the Caribbean Reef Shark (Carcharhinus perezii), a species that plays a crucial role in maintaining the health of coral reef ecosystems. In the Dutch Caribbean, these apex predators face mounting threats, but there is hope on the horizon. At the upcoming Conference of Parties for the Cartagena Convention (COPs), the Kingdom of the Netherlands will seek increased protection for these magnificent creatures by listing this species on Annex III of the SPAW Protocol. Annex III includes plant and animal species which require additional protection to ensure this species is able to adequately recover their populations in the Wider Caribbean Region.

Importance

Caribbean reef sharks thrive in warm, tropical waters of the Caribbean region, with a distribution range that stretches from Florida to Brazil. This species is one of the most encountered reef shark species throughout the whole Caribbean Sea. Growing up to 3 m (9.8ft) in length, this shark is one of the largest apex predators in the reef ecosystem and is at the top of the marine food web, having only a few natural predators.

In addition to being of great economic value, as shark diving is a major draw for divers from around the world, this species is also critical for maintaining balance within the reef ecosystem. Their presence helps regulate the population of smaller prey species, which in turn, prevents overgrazing on seagrass beds and coral reefs and eliminates sick or weak fish from the population. This balance is essential for maintaining the health and diversity of the entire coral reef.

Threats

Despite their ecological and economic significance, Caribbean reef sharks in the Caribbean face numerous threats that have led to a population reduction estimated to be between 50–79% over the past 29 years. In the (Dutch) Caribbean this is mainly caused by:

Habitat Degradation: The degradation of coral reefs and seagrass beds due to climate change, pollution, and coastal development has a direct impact on the availability of prey for these sharks. Loss of habitat reduces their ability to find food and shelter.

Overfishing: Overfishing poses one of the most immediate threats to Caribbean reef sharks. They are often caught incidentally in commercial fisheries, where fishermen are targeting other species, or intentionally, where they are sought after for their fins, used in shark fin soup.

A Call for Increased Protection

There are different organizations and individuals working to protect sharks and their habitats in the Dutch Caribbean. A significant milestone was the establishment of protected areas such as the Yarari Marine Mammal and Shark Sanctuary between Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. Another milestone was in 2019 when the Dutch government adopted an International Shark Strategy. The strategy sets out which protective and management actions for sharks and rays are to be taken by the government in all seas and oceans where the Netherlands has influence (including the Dutch Caribbean). Additional efforts are still needed to create more marine protected areas, enhance enforcement, reduce pollution in the ocean, and promote sustainable fishing practices. These species know no (political) boundaries and their protection requires broadscale conservation efforts within the Dutch Caribbean and beyond.

Conclusion

The Caribbean reef shark is a species of paramount importance to the (Dutch) Caribbean’s coral reefs. With the extra protection being requested during the next COPS meeting in Aruba, there is hope that this species will have a healthy future. By recognizing their ecological significance and the challenges they face, we can work together to ensure a brighter future for the Caribbean Reef Shark in the Dutch Caribbean and beyond.

