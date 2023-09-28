Bonaire launches brand new and informative island podcast during World Tourism Day

On September 27, Tourism Corporation Bonaire officially launched its brand-new Bonaire Podcast during an island partner summit on World Tourism Day. The podcast, in which both island visitors and numerous local residents and experts share island fun facts, insights, and personal experiences, is now available on Spotify.

Between September and December 2023, a total of six episodes -each with its own theme- will air at an interval of 2 to 3 weeks. The first episode of the Bonaire Podcast that launched focuses on ‘Nature’ in line

with the island’s focus on preservation and slogan “It’s in our Nature”. During this first episode, listeners are taken on an audio tour of Washington Slagbaai National Park, meet a local Lora whisperer, and learn more about the island’s initiatives that preserve and protect natural resources, such as STINAPA’s Nature Tag and Bonaire Bond.

On the remaining five episodes in 2023, the following topics will be discussed: Diving and Snorkeling on October 11; Culture on October 25; Culinary on November 8 and Viva la Villa, about Bonaire’s villa product and exclusive island experiences on November 22. The final episode of 2023, which focuses on initiatives related to Sustainability, airs on December 13. The first and final episode of the Bonaire Podcast in 2023, Nature and Sustainability, are the symbolic pillars between which the other four episodes are scheduled, as a nod to the themes Bonaire holds so dear.

The podcast episodes have a duration of approximately 30 minutes each and are recorded in the Dutch language. Leonie de Jong, founder of Jouw PodcastMaker and freelance radio journalist at national news broadcaster NOS, among others, recorded material for the Bonaire Podcast during a press trip to the island in May of this year. The entire podcast is produced, mixed, and edited by De Jong. The Bonaire Podcast can be found here, as well as via the online channels of Bonaire on bonaireisland.com/nl, Facebook, and Instagram @BonaireToerisme.