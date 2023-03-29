TCB organiseert haar tweede Taste of Bonaire / TCB is organizing its second Taste of Bonaire / TCB organiza su segundo Taste of Bonaire

Culturele editie in Rincon

TCB organiseert dit jaar haar tweede Taste of Bonaire. Het evenement vindt plaats op vrijdag 31 maart 2023 in de wijk Rincon, in Kaya Rincon van 18:00 uur tot 22:00 uur in een fantastische sfeer met als thema ‘Kultural na Kaminda pa dia di Rincon’.

Het programma staat bol van de muziek en er zijn stands met zowel lokale als internationale gerechten. De folkloristische muziekgroepen Foyan Boys en Grupo Eso zullen aanwezig zijn om deze avond te verlevendigen.

TCB nodigt samen met Surround Vibe alle inwoners en bezoekers van Bonaire uit om op vrijdag 31 maart 2023 aanwezig te zijn bij de tweede Taste of Bonaire voor dit jaar in Rincon.

Voor meer informatie kunt u contact opnemen met TCB op telefoonnummer 717 – 8322 of per e-mail aan Angelo Domacasse op angelo.domacasse@bonaireisland.com.

Cultural edition in Rincon

TCB is organizing its second Taste of Bonaire for this year. The event will take place on Friday, March 31st, 2023 in the neighborhood of Rincon, in Kaya Rincon from 6:00 pm until 10:00 pm in a fantastic atmosphere with as theme ‘Kultural na Kaminda pa dia di Rincon’.

The program is full of music and there are stands selling both local and international dishes. The folkloric music groups Foyan Boys and Grupo Eso will be present to enliven this evening.

TCB together with Surround Vibe invites all residents and visitors of Bonaire to join us on Friday, March 31 st , 2023 at the second Taste of Bonaire for this year in Rincon.

For further information, please contact TCB on telephone number 717 – 8322 or by email to Angelo Domacasse at angelo.domacasse@bonaireisland.com.

Edición cultural en Rincón

TCB organiza su segundo Taste of Bonaire para este año. El evento se llevará a cabo el viernes 31 de marzo de 2023 en el barrio de Rincon, en Kaya Rincon de 6:00 pm a 10:00 pm en un ambiente fantástico con el tema ‘Kultural na Kaminda pa dia di Rincon’.

El programa está lleno de música y hay puestos de comida local e internacional. Los grupos de música folclórica Foyan Boys y Grupo Eso estarán presentes para amenizar esta velada.

TCB junto con Surround Vibe invita a todos los residentes y visitantes de Bonaire a unirse a nosotros el viernes 31 de marzo de 2023 en el segundo Taste of Bonaire de este año en Rincón.

Para obtener más información, comuníquese con TCB al número de teléfono 717 – 8322 o envíe un correo electrónico a Angelo Domacasse a angelo.domacasse@bonaireisland.com.