Biahe segun Condé Nast, kambionan den restorant, komportashon di biahe i mas. Di 4 siman di CHATA su Stay Home Academy / Condé Nast Travel, Restaurant changes, Travel Behavior and more, Week 4 of CHATA’s Stay Home Academy

Biahe segun Condé Nast, kambionan den restorant, komportashon di biahe i mas.

Di 4 siman di CHATA su Stay Home Academy

Willemstad, 28 di aprel 2020 – E di kuater siman di CHATA su Stay Home Academy lo kontinuá ku enfoko riba Rekuperashon Turistiko i kambionan ku por spera den nos industria. CHATA su akademia virtual lo inkluí e siguiente webinarnan e siman aki.

Djamars, 28 di aprel 2020

Djamars mahinta, 10AM, Seguridat Basiko di Hotèl lo keda presentá pa Risk Solutions. Seguidamente, 2PM, Nicole Saunderson i Ruthline Statie di Total Services lo duna un seshon tokante higiena i limpiesa durante e temporada krusial aki. Mas lat riba e dia aki, 4PM, Saneleo Petronella, lo presentá un programa di GMN yamá ‘Ban produsí nos mes kuminda – Kunukito’ den kua por siña kon pa krese bo mes fruta i bèrdura.

Djarason, 29 di aprel 2020

Kuminsando 10AM, Jeremiah Eleonora i Alex Mollen di Deloitte lo duna un presentashon tokante ‘Konsiderashonnan pa e Industria di Restorant su reakshon riba COVID-19’. Mas lat, 2PM, lo tin e oportunidat pa siña ‘Kon pa traha un dèshbort di negoshi inteligente interaktivo’ ku Google Data Studio huntu ku Dennis Arindell.

Djaweps, 30 di aprel, 2020

Riba djaweps, kuminsando 2PM, Meagan Jordan di Condé Nast, Heather Stoll de Armas di Z Media i Alexander Galarraga di BookingSuccess.com, lo duna un presentashonn interesante titulá: ‘Caribbean Travel Trends Report Coronavirus Update 2020’. Durante e seshon aki por spera resultado di un enkuesta bou di merkado Merikano tokante komportashon di biahe, strategia i táktikanan ku negoshinan por implementá awor aki. Pa kuminsá un wikènt largu riba un bon pia, 4PM, Henry van der Kwast lo duna un presentashon titulá: ‘The Story of Hendry’s Gin’, kaminda lo tin e posibilidat pa konosé e historia inspirativo di e kreashon di Henry’s Gin, presentá pa e kreadó mes, Henry.

CHATA lo sigui agregá mas workshop virtual na su CHATA Stay Home Academy. E workshopnan aki ta ambos praktiko i teoretiko pa tenebo okupá i, amplia bo abilididatnan i tambe siña abilidatnan nobo. E workshop nan ta keda duná pa miembro i partnernan di CHATA ku ta kla pa demonstrá nan abilidatnan.

Si akaso bo a falta e seshonnan di siman pasá, aki nos ta kompartí kubo un rekapitulashon kòrtiku. Tabatin un presentashon di Jim Hepple i Miles Mercera tokante ki dia Kòrsou su industria di turismo lo rekuperá, suigí pa un seshon di kontinuashon ku Kimberly de L’isle di KDL Legal, un análisis di enkuesta di e impakto di COVID-19 riba rekurso humano duná pa Crystal Willems di CHATA, un workshop tokante trabou riba distansha ku Daniel Corsen di D&I I Ellemieke van Beek di WannaGro, un presentashon tokante ‘Yuda Ekonomia di Kòrsou bòns bèk: introdusiendo GoDushi.com’ duná pa SPIN Internet Media i Booking Success, un workshop duná pa Miles Mercera titulá: Living Your Best Life, Even During a Crisis’ un workshop di awa duná pa Kristine Horlings di Brandsimex, un workshop di ròm duná pa Albert Vink di Licores Maduro, un workshop di Gin, duná pa Fabian Cleopa di United Distributors i un workshop di Heineken 0.0 duná pa Sigurd de Wind di Brandsimex.

Si bo ta interesá pa partisipá den kualkier di e workshopnan ariba menshoná, sea asina bon di registrá na www.chata.org/academy o bishitá CHATA su pagina di Facebook. Keda pendiente pa mas di CHATA su workshopnan virtual.

Condé Nast Travel, Restaurant changes, Travel Behavior and more,

Week 4 of CHATA’s Stay Home Academy

Willemstad, April 28, 2020 – The fourth week of CHATA’s Stay Home Academy will continue to focus on Tourism Recovery and expected changes in our industry. CHATA’s virtual academy will include the following free educational webinars this week.

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Tuesday morning at 10AM, Basic Hotel Security will be presented by Risk Solutions. Followed at 2PM by, Nicole Saunderson and Ruthline Statie from Total Services. A workshop on how to stay clean and hygienic during these crucial times with a ‘Hygiene and Cleaning’ presentation. Later that day at 4PM, Saneleo Petronella will present a program from GMN called ‘Ban Produsi nos mes Kuminda – Kunukito’ during which viewers can learn how to grow their own crops.

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Starting at 10AM, Jeremiah Eleonora and Alex Mollen from Deloitte will be giving a presentation on ‘Considerations for the Restaurant Industry’s Response to COVID-19’. Later that day at 2PM, viewers can learn ‘how to make an interactive business intelligence dashboard’ with Google Data Studio presented by Dennis Arindell.

Thursday, April 30, 2020

On Thursday starting at 2PM, Meagan Jordan from Condé Nast, Heather Stoll de Armas from Z Media and Alexander Galarraga from BookingSuccess.com, will be hosting and presenting an interesting webinar on the ‘Caribbean Travel Trends Report Coronavirus Update 2020’. During this webinar the viewers can expect USA market survey results on traveler behavior and strategies and tactics businesses can implement right now. To start your long weekend off right, at 4PM Henry van der Kwast will be giving a presentation on ‘The Story of Hendry’s Gin’, during which the viewer can participate in the inspiring story of the creation of Henry’s Gin by the founder and name giver himself.

CHATA will continue to add more virtual workshops to its CHATA Stay Home Academy. These workshops are both practical and theoretical workshops to keep you busy, improve your abilities and add new skills. The workshops are given by a variety of CHATA Members and Partners ready to showcase their skills.

If you have missed last week’s webinars, we hereby share a quick recap. A presentation from Jim Hepple and Miles Mercera on When will Curaçao’s Tourism Industry Recover, a follow-up session with Kimberley de L’isle from KDL Legal, a COVID-19 HR Impact Survey Analysis by Crystal Willems from CHATA, a remote working workshop with Daniel Corsen from D&I and Ellemieke van Beek from WannaGrow, a presentation on ‘Our Brave New World’ by Peggy Croes from Curaçao Airport Partners, a presentation on ‘Help the Curaçao Economy Bounce Back: Introducing GoDushi.com’ by SPIN Internet Media and Bookings Success, a workshop given by Miles Mercera on ‘Living Your Best Life, Even During a Crisis,’ a Water workshop by Kristine Horlings from Brandsimex, a Rum workshop by Albert Vink from Licores Maduro, a Gin workshop by Fabian Cleopa from United Distributors and a Heineken 0.0 Workshop by Sigurd de Wind from Brandsimex.

If you’re interested in participating in any of the abovementioned workshop, please register at www.chata.org/academy, you can also find more information on the CHATA Facebook Page. Stay tuned for more of CHATA’s virtual workshops.