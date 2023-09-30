Apertura Courthouses di Sint Eustatius i Saba



ST.EUSTATIUS & SABA – Riba djabièrnè 17 di novèmber i djaweps 30 di novèmber 2023, lo

tuma lugá e apertura di e sedenan nobo di Korte Komun di Hustisia na respektivamente Sint

Eustatius i Saba. E último simannan e sedenan nobo aki a wòrdu kompletamente renová i

mueblá. Ademas, na tur dos sede a kontratá un trahadó lokal ku riba dianan spesífiko den

siman lo ta presente den e sedenan nobo pa risibí dokumentonan pa proseduranan legal.

Presidente di Korte Komun, mr. Mauritsz de Kort: ‘E último añanan, tantu for di e islanan Sint

Eustatius i Saba komo for di instanshanan na Hulanda frekuentemente a ekspresá na nos e deseo di un

presensia físiko di Korte riba tur dos isla. Den bon koperashon ku Ministerio di Hustisia i Seguridat di

Hulanda i e Ministerio di Asuntonan Interno i Relashon den Rèino, mi ta kontentu di por anunsiá ku

riba término kòrtiku Korte Komun lo habri su porta tantu riba Sint Eustatius komo riba Saba. Di e

manera aki Korte ta duna kontenido real na e prinsipio importante di aksesibilidat na hustisia.’

E apertura ofisial di e sede riba Sint Eustatius lo tuma lugá 17 di novèmber. E apertura ofisial di

e sede riba Saba ta planiá pa dia 30 di novèmber.

Potrèt: parti dilanti di e Courthouse nobo di Sint Eustatius ku lo habri pronto

Opening Courthouses St.Eustatius en Saba

ST.EUSTATIUS & SABA – Op vrijdag 17 november en op donderdag 30 november 2023 zal de

opening van de nieuwe vestigingen van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie van Sint

Eustatius, respectievelijk Saba plaatsvinden. Gedurende de afgelopen weken zijn deze nieuwe

vestigingen volledig gerenoveerd en ingericht. Daarnaast is er op beide vestingen een lokale

medewerker aangenomen die op bepaalde dagen van de week aanwezig zal zijn in de nieuwe

vestigingen om processtukken in ontvangst te nemen.

President van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof, mr. Mauritsz de Kort: ‘In de afgelopen jaren is vanuit

de eilanden St.Eustatius en Saba, maar ook vanuit instanties in Nederland, veelvuldig de wens aan ons

geuit dat het Hof meer fysieke aanwezigheid krijgt op beide eilanden. In goede samenwerking met het

Nederlandse Ministerie van Justitie & Veiligheid en het Ministerie van Binnenlandse Zaken en

Koninkrijksrelaties ben ik verheugd te melden dat het Gemeenschappelijk Hof op korte termijn haar

deuren opent op zowel St.Eustatius als op Saba. Op deze manier geeft het Hof feitelijke invulling aan het

belangrijke beginsel van toegankelijkheid tot het recht’.

De officiële opening van de locatie op Sint Eustatius zal op 17 november plaatsvinden. De

officiële opening van de Courthouse op Saba staat gepland op 30 november.

Foto: voorzijde van de nieuw te openen Courthouse St. Eustatius

Apertura Courthouses di Sint Eustatius y Saba

ST.EUSTATIUS & SABA – Riba diabierna 17 di november y diahuebs 30 di november 2023, lo

tuma luga e apertura di e sedenan nobo di Corte Comun di Husticia na respectivamente Sint

Eustatius y Saba. E ultimo simannan e sedenan nobo aki a ser completamente renoba y muebla.

Ademas, na tur dos sede a contrata un trahado local cu riba dianan specifico den siman lo ta

presente den e sedenan nobo pa ricibi documentonan pa proseduranan legal.

Presidente di Corte Comun, mr. Mauritsz de Kort: ‘E ultimo añanan, tanto for di e islanan Sint

Eustatius y Saba como for di instancianan na Hulanda frecuentemente a expresa na nos e deseo di un

presencia fisico di Corte riba tur dos isla. Den bon cooperacion cu Ministerio di Husticia y Seguridad di

Hulanda y e Ministerio di Asuntonan Interno y Relacion den Reino, mi ta contento di por anuncia cu

riba termino cortico Corte Comun lo habri porta tanto riba Sint Eustatius como riba Saba. Di e manera

aki, Corte ta duna contenido real na e principio importante di accesibilidad na husticia.’

E apertura oficial di e sede riba Sint Eustatius lo tuma luga 17 di november. E apertura oficial di

e sede riba Saba ta planea pa dia 30 di november.

Potret: parti dilanti di e Courthouse nobo di Sint Eustatius cu lo habri pronto.

Opening of Courthouses in St. Eustatius and Saba

ST. EUSTATIUS & SABA – On Friday, November 17, and Thursday, November 30, 2023, the

opening of the new branches of the Joint Court of Justice for St. Eustatius and Saba, respectively,

will take place. Over the past few weeks, the buildings that will house these branches have been

completely renovated and furnished. In addition, local staff members have been hired for both

locations who will be present in the new branches on certain days of the week to receive legal

documents.

President of the Joint Court of Justice, Mr. Mauritsz de Kort, stated: “In recent years the wish has

been frequently expressed to us by the islands of St. Eustatius and Saba, as well as by authorities in the

Netherlands, for the Court to have more physical presence on both islands. In good cooperation with the

Dutch Ministry of Justice & Security and the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, I am

pleased to announce that the Joint Court of Justice will open its doors in the short term on both St.

Eustatius and Saba. In this way, the Court is giving practical effect to the important principle of

accessibility to justice.”

The official opening of the St. Eustatius location will take place on November 17.

The official opening of the Courthouse on Saba is scheduled for November 30.

Photo: Front view of the newly opened Courthouse in St. Eustatius

