Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure

Ministry of Vromi Staff Successfully Completes Red Cross CPR Training

Fri Oct 13 2023

The Ministry of Vromi is pleased to announce that 15 members of its dedicated staff recently participated in a comprehensive 8-hour CPR training program conducted by the Sint Maarten Red Cross Organization.

The Red Cross CPR training program covered a wide range of critical emergency response techniques, including Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Automated External Defibrillator (AED) training, Recovery Position training and Treating Scars and Bruising training. The training sessions were both educational and engaging, providing our staff with valuable knowledge and practical skills that can make a significant difference in emergency situations.

Every member of the team has successfully passed the class, demonstrating their commitment to enhancing their life-saving skills.

The highly experienced First Aid Instructors commended the Ministry of Vromi team for their exceptional dedication and enthusiasm throughout the training. “This group is agile and ready to learn, their quick grasp of the techniques taught during the session is worth noting” said Ms. Sue-ann Oduber.

The honorable Minister of VROMI Egbert J. Doran, expressed his pride in the team’s accomplishments, stating, “The safety and well-being of our citizens are of paramount importance to us, and this training equips our staff with the essential skills to respond effectively to emergencies that can occur in the workplace or at any location where the situation calls for first aid responding. We are grateful to the Red Cross for their expert guidance and commend our team for their commitment to continuous learning.”

This training initiative aligns with the Ministry of VROMI’s ongoing efforts to enhance the team’ professional development which is essential for ensuring a higher level of safety and care for all citizens of our community.

The First Aid training was taught by Mrs. SueAnn Haynes Oduber, Mr Bradly Attyl, accompanied by Ms Jacqueline Blijden, and guided by Mr. Antonio Hughes, Head Instructor at Red Cross St Maarten.

For more information about the Ministry of VROMI and its initiatives, please contact +721 542-2908.​

