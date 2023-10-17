Preparando pa e Big Live Nature Quiz di e aña akí – Kids Edition!

DCNA ta den preparashon pa organisá e Kids Edition (edishon pa mucha) di e Big Live Nature Quiz BLNQ . E wega online di pregunta i kontesta tokante naturalesa akí ta aksesibel pa tur alumno di skol básiko di grupo 7 i 8 na Karibe Hulandes. A krea BLNQ pa na un manera plasentero i interaktivo siña e alumnonan tokante naturalesa, hasi nan orguyoso di e bestianan di mondi na nos isla, apoyá pràktikanan ku ta bon pa naturalesa, sostené e proyektonan di e parkenan di naturalesa i trese nos muchanan di Karibe Hulandes den kontakto ku otro.

Riba djaweps 2 di novèmber 2023, for di 08.30 or te 09.15 or (AST), Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ta organisá e Big Live Nature Quiz Kids Edition, un evento fasinante i edukativo pa alumnonan di skol básiko na Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou, Saba, Sint Eustatius i Sint Maarten.

Detayenan di e evento

E edishon pa mucha di e Big Live Nature Quiz ta un wega online di pregunta i kontesta tokante naturalesa, ku DCNA ta organisá i ku skolnan básiko den área karibense ta hunga. E kues ta un berdadero prestashon di tim di vários isla: trahá i sostené pa e seis islanan di Karibe Hulandes, inkluyendo e organisashonnan di protekshon di naturalesa (e parkenan), skolnan básiko, Ministerio di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda i Dutch Caribbean TV. Ta pone e preguntanan di e kues disponibel den 4 idioma: ingles, hulandes, papiamentu i papiamento.

Sugerensia i triki

E tema di e aña akí ta ‘Marino’, tur kos ku tin di haber ku oséano òf ku laman. Tur pregunta ta bini for di e di tres edishon di e revista BioNews di DCNA, di kua tin hardcopy na ingles, hulandes, papiamentu i papiamento disponibel pa tur skol. E preguntanan ta estilo ‘multiple choice’ i ta duna punto èkstra a base di velosidat. Studia e materia no ta obligatorio, pero den e lenk akí bou bo ta haña e lenknan pa bai na e vershon online di e revista.

E Big Live Nature Quiz pa mucha ta primintí di bira un eksperensia enrikesedor, kaminda ta kombiná pasamentu prèt i edukashon ku otro i kaminda ta promové amor pa naturalesa serka e mentenan hóben di Karibe Hulandes. E premio prinsipal ta un trep di snòrkel pa 4 persona rònt di nan isla. Lo tin otro premio lokal tambe disponibel.

Bo ke partisipá?

Partisipashon ta grátis, pero registrashon ta obligatorio. Dosentenan por registrá nan klas/grupo online: www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org

Portret 1: DCNA/DC TV- all rights reserved

Portret 2: STENAPA- all rights resevered

Pa mas informashon i entrevista bo por tuma kontakto ku research@DCNAnature.org

Maak je klaar voor de Big Live Nature Quiz van dit jaar – Kids Edition

DCNA bereidt zich voor op de Big Live Nature Quiz (BLNQ) Kids’ edition van dit jaar. Dit online natuurtrivia-spel is voor alle leerlingen van de basisschool in groep 7 en 8 in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied. De BLNQ is in het leven geroepen om leerlingen op een leuke en interactieve manier over de natuur te leren, om trots te zijn op de dieren en planten in het wild op de eilanden, natuurvriendelijke gewoontes te bevorderen, de projecten van de natuurparken te ondersteunen en om kinderen in de het Nederlands Caribisch gebied met elkaar in contact te brengen.

Op donderdag 2 november 2023, van 08.30 uur tot 09.15 uur (AST), organiseert de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) de Big Live Nature Quiz-Kids Edition, een boeiend en leerzaam evenement voor basisschoolleerlingen op Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius en Sint Maarten.

Evenementdetails

De Big Live Nature Quiz-kids Edition is een live online natuurtrivia-spel, georganiseerd door DCNA en gespeeld op basisscholen in het Caribisch gebied. De quiz is een echte teamprestatie van meerdere eilanden: gemaakt en ondersteund door de zes Nederlands Caribische eilanden, waaronder de natuurbeschermingsorganisaties (parken), basisscholen, het Ministerie van Landbouw, Natuur en Voedselkwaliteit (LNV) en Dutch Caribbean TV. De quizvragen worden in 4 talen beschikbaar gesteld: Engels, Nederlands, Papiamentu en Papiamento.

Hints en tips

Het thema dit jaar is ‘Marine’, alles wat iets met de oceaan of de zee te maken heeft. Alle vragen zullen afkomstig zijn uit DCNA’s 3rd Edition BioNews magazine, waarvan voor alle scholen geprinte exemplaren beschikbaar zijn in het Engels, Nederlands, Papiamentu en Papiamento. De vragen zijn meerkeuzevragen en er worden bonuspunten gegeven op basis van snelheid. Studeren als voorbereiding is niet verplicht, maar links naar de online versie van het magazine vind je op www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org.

De Big Live Nature Quiz-Kids belooft een verrijkende ervaring te worden, waarbij plezier en educatie worden gecombineerd en liefde voor de natuur wordt bevorderd bij de jonge generaties in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied. De hoofdprijs is een snorkeltrip voor 4 personen rond hun eiland. Er zullen ook andere lokale prijzen beschikbaar zijn.

Wil je meedoen?

Deelname is gratis, maar inschrijven is verplicht. Leraren kunnen hun klas online registreren op: www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org

Foto 1 -credit- Dutch Caribbean TV/ Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance – alle rechten voorbehouden

Foto 2-credit- STENAPA- alle rechten voorbehouden

Voor meer informatie en interviews, kunt u contact opnemen met research@DCNAnature.org

Getting Ready for this year’s Big Live Nature Quiz – Kids Edition

DCNA is preparing to host this year’s Big Live Nature Quiz (BLNQ) Kids’ edition. This online nature trivia game is open to all students in primary school in grades 5 and 6 (group 7 and 8 in the Dutch school system) in the Dutch Caribbean. The BLNQ is created to teach students about nature in a fun and interactive way, to instill pride in the islands’ wildlife, support nature-friendly practices, support the projects of the nature parks, and to bring kids of the Dutch Caribbean into contact with each other.

On Thursday, 2nd November 2023, from 8:30 AM to 9:15 AM (AST), the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) will host the Big Live Nature Quiz-Kids Edition, an engaging and educational event for primary school students in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St Eustatius, and St Maarten.

Event Details

The Big Live Nature Quiz- kids edition is a live online nature trivia game hosted by DCNA and played in primary schools across the Dutch Caribbean. The quiz is a true multi-island team effort: created and supported by the six Dutch Caribbean islands including the nature conservation organizations (parks), primary schools, Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and Dutch Caribbean TV. The quiz questions will be made available in 4 languages: English, Dutch, Papiamentu, and Papiamento.

Hints and Tricks

This year’s theme is “Marine”, anything that has something to do with the ocean or sea. All the questions will be taken from DCNA’s 3rd Edition BioNews magazine for which hardcopies are available in English, Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento for all schools. The questions will be multiple choice and bonus points will be given based on speed. Studying is not required, but links to the online version of the magazine can be found via www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org.

The Big Live Nature Quiz-Kids promises an enriching experience, combining fun and education, fostering a love for nature in the young minds of the Dutch Caribbean. The grand prize is a snorkeling trip for 4 around their island. Other local prizes will also be available.

Want to play?

Participation is free, but registration is required. Teachers can register their class online: www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org

Photo+ photo credit:

DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz Host Merietza Haakmat- credit: Dutch Caribbean TV/ Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance- all rights reserved.

DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz Participants- credit: STENAPA – all rights reserved.

For more information and interviews, you can contact: research@dcnanature.org

Preparando pa e Big Live Nature Quiz di e aña aki – Edicion pa mucha!

DCNA ta preparando pa organisa e Edicion di Big Live Nature Quiz (BLNQ) pa mucha di e aña aki. E quiz di pregunta tocante naturalesa online aki ta admisibel pa tur alumno di scol basico di grupo 7 y 8 den Caribe Hulandes. A crea BLNQ pa siña e alumnonan tocante naturalesa na un manera dibertido y interactivo, pa inspira orguyo pa e bida den naturalesa di e islanan, pa apoya practica amicabel di naturalesa, pa apoya e proyectonan di e parkenan natural y pa pone e muchanan di Caribe Hulandes den contacto cu otro.

Diahuebs dia 2 di november 2023, di 8:30 a. m. pa 9:15 a. m., Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) ta organisa e Edicion di Big Live Nature Quiz pa Mucha, un evento atractivo y educativo pa e alumnonan di scol basico na Aruba, Boneiro, Corsou, Saba, Sint Eustatius y Sint Maarten.

Detayenan di e evento

E edicion di Big Live Nature Quiz pa mucha ta un quiz bibo online tocante naturalesa organisa pa DCNA y ta wordo hunga na e scolnan basico di henter Caribe Hulandes. E quiz ta un berdadero prestacion di ekipo di varios isla: crea y apoya pa e seis islanan di Caribe Hulandes, incluyendo e organisacionnan di conservacion di naturalesa (parkenan), e scolnan basico, Ministerio di Agricultura, Naturalesa y Calidad di Alimento (LNV) y television di Caribe Hulandes. E preguntanan di quiz ta bay ta disponibel den 4 idioma: Ingles, Hulandes, Papiamentu y Papiamento.

Hint y triki

E tema di e aña aki ta “Marino”, tur cos cu tin di haci cu ocean of lama. Lo tuma tur e preguntanan di e di tres edicion di e revista BioNews di DCNA, di cua e copianan imprimi ta disponibel na Ingles, Hulandes, Papiamentu y Papiamento pa tur e scolnan. E preguntanan lo ta di escogencia multipel y lo duna punto di bonus a base di velocidad. Studia no ta obligatorio, pero den un link akibou por haya link di e version online di e revista.

Big Live Nature Quiz pa mucha ta promete di bira un experiencia pa enrikece, na unda ta combina diversion y educacion, ta promove amor pa naturalesa den e mente hobennan di Caribe Hulandes. E gran premio ta un biahe di snorkel pa 4 persona rond di nan isla. Tambe lo tin otro premio local disponibel.

Bo kier hunga?

Participacion ta gratis, pero si ta necesario pa registra. E maestronan por registra nan klas online: www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org

Potret + credito di potret:

Portret 1: credito di potret- DCNA/DC TV- all rights reserved

Portret 2: credito di potret: STENAPA- all rights resevered

Pa mas informacion di entrevista, por fabor tuma contacto cu research@DCNAnature.org

