American Airlines ta mira potensial den Kòrsou Oumento den frekuensia di buelo…

WILLEMSTAD- 18 di òktober 2023 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) den kolaborashon ku su partnernan Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) ta kontentu di por anunsiá ku American Airlines a tuma e desishon pa sigui ofresé buelonan adishonal for di Charlotte durante e lunanan tradishonalmente slo di aprel i mei durante otro aña, 2024. E servisio aéreo adishonal ta bini komo resultado di e demanda kresiente for di Estádos Unídos kual ta habri mas oportunidat eksitante pa turismo i ta estrechá e laso entre e dos destinashonnan den 2024.

Mas trempan den aña, ya kaba American Airlines a revelá su plannan pa oumentá e frekuensia di biahe for di Charlotte di un biaha pa siman, na buelonan diario e temporada di wenter benidero entrante luna di desèmber 2023 te ku fin di mart 2024. Durante un reunion e siman aki ku American Airlines, nan a kompartí e notisia prometedor ku e reservashonnan di ticket pa e temporada di wenter benidero ta mustra hopi positivo. Komo konsekuensia di e tendensia aki, American Airlines a tuma e desishon pa sigui ofresé buelonan adishonal durante e lunanan slo di aprel i mei na 2024. Normalmente e servisio aéreo ta bai bèk na un biaha pa siman durante e lunanan menshoná. Pero dor di e tremendo demanda for di Estádos Unídos, American Airlines lo ofresé 4 buelo pa siman riba djaluna, djárason, djabièrnè i djasabra durante luna di aprel i mei otro aña. E buelonan adishonal ya kaba ta den e sistema di reservá ticket di e aerolínea. E ekspanshon den servisio aéreo ta ofresé biaheronan fleksibilidat na momentu di plania nan biahe pa i for di Kòrsou.

Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, a ekspresá su satisfakshon ku e oumento indikando, “Nos ta kontentu ku e ekspanshon den servisio aéreo for di Charlotte ku American Airlines. E anunsio aki ta resultado direkto di e esfuersonan kontinuo di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou huntu ku stakeholders lokal den promoshon di nos dushi Kòrsou na Estádos Unídos. Nos ta ansioso pa risibí mas turista merikano ku ta bin pa eksplorá nos herensia kultural, playanan bunita i nos hospitalidat sin igual.” CTB ta antisipá un kresementu fuerte kontinuo for di e merkado di Estádos Unídos na 2024 i ta premirá di por yama bon bini na 165.000 turista merikano otro aña.

American Airlines sees great potential in Curaçao:

Expands Air Service Frequency

WILLEMSTAD- October 18, 2023 – Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), in collaboration with its partners, Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and the Hotel Association (CHATA) are delighted to announce that American Airlines has decided to continue offering additional air service during the traditionally slower months of April and May in 2024 out of gateway Charlotte. This additional air service comes as a response to the growing demand from the US market, opening more exciting opportunities for tourism and strengthening the connection between the two destinations in 2024.

Earlier this year, American Airlines unveiled plans to increase air service frequency out of the gateway Charlotte from once weekly to daily service this coming winter, commencing in December 2023 and extending until the end of March 2024. During an update meeting this week, American Airlines shared the promising news that forward bookings for the upcoming winter season are showing remarkable positivity. In response to this encouraging trend, American Airlines has decided to continue offering additional air service during the traditionally slower months of April and May in 2024. Typically, air service would revert to once weekly during these months. However, due to the tremendous demand from the US market, American Airlines will offer four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays throughout April and May next year. These flights are already loaded in the airline’s booking system. This expansion in air service will provide travelers with flexibility and convenience when planning their trips to and from Curaçao.

The Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje expressed his satisfaction with the expansion, saying, “We are content with this expansion out of Charlotte together with American Airlines. This announcement is a direct result of the continued efforts from the Curaçao Tourist Board together with local stakeholders in promoting our dushi Curaçao in the United States. We can’t wait to welcome more Americans to explore Curaçao’s rich cultural heritage, breathtaking beaches, and unparalleled hospitality.” The Curaçao Tourist Board anticipates a continued strong growth out of the US market in 2024 and foresees to welcome 165,000 US visitors next year.

