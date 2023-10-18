October 18, 2023
100 Women who care December 2023 meeting

Dear Women who cares,
As time is flying by, we want to make sure that you have our next and final meeting for 2023 marked on your schedules.
We will meet on December 5th, from 18:00 to 19:00 at Cafe Magic (Lyraweg 41). Attached you find a flyer that you can use to help spread the word for this meeting, where we can make a huge impact in the final month of the year!

And mark your 2024 calendar! Our meetings will be:

March 5th, 2024

June 4th, 2024
September 3rd, 2024
December 3rd, 2024
Hope to see you there! And bring all your friends.
Green regards,
Cindy Eman
