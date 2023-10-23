Polisnan a hasiendo investigashon na Heavy Mix situá na Heintje Kool
Polisnan a hasiendo investigashon na Heavy Mix situá na Heintje Kool despues ku algun mucha a kore subi tereno i a kibra glas di excavator, kibra glas di truk grandi pa despues pega algun konteiner riba e tereno na kandela. Polisnan a tuma nota di e muchanan kousando destrukshon i pa despues di forma intenshonal pega konteiner na kandela. Reshèrshi lo bai kontinua ku e investigashon i posibel detenshon.
