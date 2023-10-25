Public Health, Social Development and Labor

Minister Ottley approves pilot project for the implementation of Nutri Kids program by Ambrosia; Healthy Breakfast School Program

Wed Oct 25 2023

On October 19th, the Honorable Omar Ottley, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) approved the implementation of the Nutri Kids healthy program by Ambrosia. The 3 month pilot project, slated to begin on November 13th, entails a Grab & Go healthy breakfast program for the students of Martin Luther King, Genevieve de Weever and Leonard Connor elementary schools. The general aim of the program is to provide nutritious breakfast options to students, ensuring their well-being and contributing to their overall development.

“An assessment was conducted at the 3 public schools and approximately 160 students will benefit from the program.

I feel honored to aid with such a program that provides breakfast to vulnerable kids and assists with providing a start to a healthy lifestyle.” Said Ottley.

The breakfast will be carefully curated to meet nutritional standards, offering a variety of options to cater to different dietary preferences and restrictions. The team of culinary experts at Ambrosia will design the menu, ensuring that each meal is balanced and rich in essential nutrients.

Ambrosia in collaboration with CPS will also offer a series of workshops for the staff, students and parents, educating them on nutrition and the benefits of a healthy meal.

At the end of the 3 months pilot project, CPS will carry out an evaluation and advise on further execution of such programs in schools, whereby it is the intension for the breakfast program to be extended to other public schools.​

