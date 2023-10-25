October 27, 2023
GOBIERNU

“Exploring the future of justice and security!

Government of Sint Maarten

“Exploring the future of justice and security! – Honorable Minister Anna E. Richardson and our dedicated team from the Justice Ministry on a tour of the Princess Juliana International Airport’s Reconstruction Project, allocating and ensuring all control points are on track for Immigration, Customs, and KPSM officers. Together, the Justice Ministry is committed to a safer, more efficient airport experience for all when the phase is ready to serve the public.
