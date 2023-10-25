October 27, 2023
The Sint Maarten Police Force is reaching out to inform drivers about a recent discovery.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is reaching out to inform drivers about a recent discovery. Due to the recent heavy rains and flooding, we have found several license plates in certain flooded areas across the island. These plates might have become detached from vehicles during the extreme weather conditions.
We kindly urge all drivers to take a moment to check their vehicles and ensure that their license plates are securely attached.
If you have lost your license plate shown above recently, please be informed that you can retrieve it at the Sint Maarten Police Station in Simpson-bay.

 

