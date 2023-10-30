Finance

Registration Now Open for SXM Financial Literacy Month

Sun Oct 29 2023​

During the month of November, the public can learn from experts on various finance topics

Ministry of Finance is establishing the month of November as SXM Financial Literacy Month. This month-long initiative is dedicated to promoting financial education and empowerment within the community. Throughout the entire month of November, in collaboration with Islandpreneur, invaluable resources, workshops, and support will be provided to enhance financial literacy of all.

This inaugural SXM Financial Literacy Month aims to address the importance of financial education and its impact on the wellbeing of the country. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain crucial financial skills such as budgeting, debt management, investing and understanding taxes. Key highlights of SXM Financial Literacy Month include workshops, tax support, and Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Workshops will be held by some of the island’s leading financial minds and experts. The workshops are an interactive and dynamic way to learn how to better manage finances. In addition to workshops, there will be live Q&A’s and Finance & Food sessions which provide a unique opportunity to engage with local and global experts. The first workshop is a vision board session with Ms. Vee. This

One of the key highlights includes Tax Support on November 6 at the Government Administration Building. This provides the wider public an opportunity to better understand taxes and more importantly gain insights on their own taxes. One of the reasons why there is a disconnect between the public and taxes is that it is not easily understood. This Tax Support session is designed to simplify the tax code and inform the public of how best to file and leverage their taxes.

Celebrated in more than 200 countries around the world, this year, Global Entrepreneurship Week (November 13-19) on St. Maarten will further emphasize the importance of financial literacy and entrepreneurship. During that week, international guest will be on the island to provide additional support in this area. GEW will end with the finals of the National Youth Pitch Competition that will have seven school teams battle to win the grand prize of ANG 10 000 and an international trip scheduled for the summer of 2024.

SXM Financial Literacy Month will end with family activities such as game nights and Family Finance, Fun Day to engage the entire family and finance is also a family affair. SXM Financial Literacy Month is poised to make a lasting impact on the community as it better equips all to become more financially stable and resilient in the interest of long-term economic growth and sustainability.

Most of the activities are gifted to the public and some of them have limited capacity. For this reason, the public is encouraged to register at http://www.finlit.sx. The schedule and updates can also be found there.

Every year in the month of November, ley stakeholders and the general public can focus on financial literacy and engage in activities to foster growth in this area. This initiative would not be possible without the commitments of official partners such as Ministry of Finance, Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten, and TelEm Group.

Islandpreneur is a brand of events and programs that support innovation, financial, and entrepreneurship development. A detailed schedule of events and further information can be found on http://www.finlit.sx. The public is encouraged to stay connected for updates at http://www.fb.com/iamislandpreneur or email hello@islandpreneur.co for any inquiries.​

