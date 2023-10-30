Minister Ottley advocates for a ‘Healthier Caribbean’ on Caribbean Wellness Day

​

The Honorable Omar Ottley, Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), urged everyone to “embrace a healthier way of life on the occasion of Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD).”

Caribbean Wellness Day, celebrated every second Saturday of September, is a regional event that seeks to enhance awareness and inspire proactive measures to combat the escalating crisis of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). While this year, the occasion was celebrated on September 9, the importance, according to the Ministry of VSA, extends beyond that date. The Ministry of VSA has worked to create awareness of several diseases that affect the citizens of St. Maarten. These diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and mental health issues, have cast a shadow on the health, economy, and development of the St. Maarten and the Caribbean region.

The overarching theme of CWD, “Power through Collective Action,” encompasses the period from 2020 to 2024, emphasizing the significance of collective efforts in fostering wellness. Minister Ottley said this year’s sub-theme, “The Care We Need: At Work, At School, At Home,” reinforces that wellness is not confined to one aspect of life but is integral to every facet of our daily existence. Minister Ottley is resolute in his commitment to addressing health issues in St. Maarten and collaborating with Healthcare partners throughout the Caribbean. He has taken a proactive approach to implementing various initiatives to foster well-being. These initiatives include a healthy breakfast program emphasizing the importance of a nutritious start to the day, a crucial step in preventing NCDs.

According to a press release issued by Minister Ottley on Sunday evening, over 100 participants have enrolled in one of the Ministry’s initiatives, the Agroecology Program, a venture aimed at enhancing self-sustainability through agricultural training. The goal of the Agroecology program is to reduce the Island’s reliance on external resources and to improve its self-sufficiency. The release also mentioned the expanded Food Basket from 12 to a remarkable 72 items to boost the purchasing power of the Island’s inhabitants. Minister Ottley said, “Diverse food options translate into better nutrition and healthier lives.” Other initiatives from the Ministry of VSA include the Senior Exercise Programs, Health Workshops hosted by the Ministry to create awareness and give the public access to the latest health information, and a Direct Food Care program. Minister Ottley also said, “Understanding the specific needs of individuals grappling with diabetes, the Ministry has prioritized diabetic foot care, preventing potential complications and ensuring a better quality of life for affected individuals.” The Ministry is also revamping the Health Information System, recognizing that ineffective communication can harm any health system. He said achieving wellness is a “collective endeavour” and the Ministry of Health is exploring the idea of reducing workdays in collaboration with public and private sector partners, which could lead to a better work-life, increased productivity, and a balance and improved overall health for all.

Minister Ottley acknowledges that the journey to a healthier island and the Caribbean requires unity and collective efforts. “Caribbean Wellness Day is not merely an annual event but an ongoing commitment to fostering well-being in the region. The theme “Power through Collective Action” is a reminder that when individuals, communities, and nations unite, positive change becomes possible,” said Minister Ottley.

Minister Ottley concludes his message by stating that as the sun sets over the Caribbean waters, it does so on a region that is ever more committed to a healthier, happier, and more prosperous future under the guiding light of Caribbean Wellness Day.​