Tourism Corporation Bonaire is organizing the third Bario Festival 2023 together with Surround Vibe

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) and Surround Vibe will organize the third Bario Festival that will take place in Rincon. The event will take place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and a great atmosphere is guaranteed. The Bario Festival starts at noon and continues until 11 pm. The program is packed with music and stands are selling local dishes. The music groups Grupo Eso, Foyan Boys, Grupo Sabor Krioyo, and a DJ are present to provide musical entertainment this afternoon and evening. To give the Bario Festival a special touch, a mini-tournament is organized on the Luciano ‘Boy’ Frans sports field, better known as the Johan Cruijff Court, with neighborhood teams and much more. The Bario Festival takes place on the grounds of the IKC Rincon. Entrance is completely free. TCB and Surround Vibe invite all Bonaire residents and our visitors to join us for a pleasant afternoon and evening on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the third edition of the Bario Festival that will take place in Rincon.