April 20, 2023
Tourism Corporation Bonaire is proud to announce the successful completion of an educational series for local students
As part of the Memorandum of Understanding between Bonaire and Royal Caribbean Group, the educational series provided an opportunity for Bonaire MBO and VMBO students to tour a Royal Caribbean Group ship. Tourism students, as well as students from health, beauty, technical, and mechanical fields, were invited to participate.

The educational series lasted for three days, during which various managers from different departments gave presentations and provided insights into their daily operations. Roughly 130 students, including their teachers, had the unique opportunity to learn from industry professionals.

Not only did the students receive an exclusive tour of the ship, but they also had the chance to interact with managers and ask questions about their respective departments.

The series was a great success, and the students left with a newfound appreciation for the field, hard work and dedication that goes into running a modern cruise ship.

Lunch was provided for all attendees, and the overall feedback from the students and teachers was overwhelmingly positive.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire, Bonaire Port, and Royal Caribbean Group are committed to investing in the education and development of the next generation of tourism professionals. The educational series is just one example of this commitment, and we look forward to exploring future opportunities to work together.

 

