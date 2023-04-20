From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha April 19th 2023

Police Arrest Female Suspect for Falsifying Documents and Illegal Vehicle Export

On April Wednesday April 12th 2023, the police Force of Sint Maarten and local prosecutor’s office conducted a house search in Dutch Quarter in connection with an ongoing investigation into the illegal export of stolen vehicles to nearby islands.

During the search, police arrested, a female suspect with the initials F.B who is being accused of falsifying documents and participating in the illegal vehicle exports.

The arrested suspect is still incarcerated pending further investigations.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

One other person was also encountered during the house search and was arrested for being illegal on the island. This person was later transferred to the immigration department for further processing.

Police and prosecutor’s office of Sint-Maarten takes this opportunity to remind the public that the falsifying documents and handling in stolen vehicles is a serious crime, and those who engage in such activities will be held accountable.

The detectives investigating this case are asking anyone who has more information to please contact the St Maarten Police Force at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300. It is only with the help of the community that together we can solve these cases. You can also visit the police website at http://www.policesx.sx or leave a message via our face book page (Police Force of St. Maarten – Korps Politie SintMaarten)