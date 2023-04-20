CTB ta firma akuerdo ku Curaçao Little League Foundation

WILLEMSTAD- 19 di aprel 2023 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a firma un akuerdo di patrosinio ku Curaçao Little League Foundation. E akuerdo ta enserá ku pa un periodo di 3 aña CTB lo duna e fundashon un aporte finansiero pa por yuda kubri gastunan di partisipashon na kampeonatonan internashonal. E “exposure” ku nos ta haña kada biaha ku nos hóbennan bai representá Kòrsou den kampeonatonan di Little League ta impagabel. Mesora riba curacao.com ta mira un oumento den e kantidat di bishitantenan for di eksterior ku ta subi pa buska mas informashon di nos destinashon. Firmamentu di e akuerdo menshoná ta forma parti di CTB su strategia di promoshon di Kòrsou komo destinashon turístiko pa medio di deporte.

E akuerdo a keda firmá pa sr. Hugo Clarinda, direktor athunto di CTB i sr. Urny Floran, District Administrator di Curaçao Little League Foundation E firmamentu di e akuerdo a tuma lugá den presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje. Di akuerdo ku Minister Ruisandro Cijntje, “E aporte finansiero aki ta pa yuda garantisá Curaçao Little League Foundation su partisipashon na kampeonatonan di Little League internashonal”.

CTB ku sosten di Gobièrnu di Kòrsou ta sigui ku su strategia di promové turismo pa medio di deporte.

**********************************

Nota:

Potrèt 1 (di robes pa drechi): sr. Muryad de Bruin (Counterpart Statutory Director, CTB), sr. Lucas Beaujon (Curaçao Little League Foundation), sr. Urny Floran (District Administrator, Curaçao Little League Foundation), sr. Hugo Clarinda (Direktor Athunto, CTB) i Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje.

—————————-

CTB signs agreement with Curaçao Little League Foundation

WILLEMSTAD- April 19, 2023 – Recently, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) signed a sponsorship agreement with the Curaçao Little League Foundation. The agreement entails that for a 3-year period CTB will provide financial support to the foundation to help cover the costs of participating in international championships. The exposure that we receive each time our young baseball players represent Curaçao in the Little League championships is priceless. Immediately after each appearance we notice an increase in the number of visitors from abroad who go to curacao.com to search for more information about our destination. The signing of the mentioned agreement is part of CTB’s strategy to promote Curaçao as a tourist destination through sports.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Hugo Clarinda, deputy director of CTB and Mr. Urny Floran, District Administrator of the Curaçao Little League Foundation. The signing of the agreement took place in the presence of the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje. According to Minister Ruisandro Cijntje, “This financial support is to help guarantee the participation of the Curaçao Little League Foundation in international Little League championships”.

CTB with the support of the Government of Curaçao will continue with its strategy to promote tourism through sports.