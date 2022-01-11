Kòrsou a risibí 265 mil turista di estadia na 2021 / Curaçao welcomed 265,000 stayover visitors in 2021

Kòrsou a risibí 265 mil turista di estadia na 2021

WILLEMSTAD- 10 di yanüari 2022 – Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta raportá un kantidat di 265.000 turista di estadia pa aña 2021. E promé 5 lunanan di aña e prestashon den kantidat di turista di estadia a kuminsá slo. Na luna di yüni 2021, CTB a kuminsá mira un kresementu den kantidat di turista di estadia espesialmente for di Hulanda kual ta e pais for di kua nos ta risibí mas tantu turista. Kòrsou a registrá un kantidat rèkòrt di turista for di Hulanda i esaki den kombinashon ku e kantidat di turista ku a bishitá nos for di otro regionnan importante a resultá den un di dos mitar di aña espektakular. Ku e kantidat di turista di estadia aki, aña 2021 a yega na 57% di e kantidat registrá na aña 2019 esta promé ku pandemia. Na 2019 Kòrsou a risibí un total di 463.683 turista di estadia.

Desèmber 2021

Na luna di desèmber un kantidat di 42.281 turista di estadia a keda risibí. Ku e kantidat di turista di estadia aki, luna di desèmber 2021 a yega na 95% di e kantidat registrá na desèmber 2019. Luna di desèmber no tabata un eksepshon, Kòrsou a bolbe registrá un kantidat rèkòrt di turista for di Hulanda, un total di 24.062 turista hulandes a keda risibí na desèmber 2021. Pa di seis luna konsekutivo e kantidat di turista risibí for di Hulanda na 2021 a surpasá e kantidat di turista hulandes risibí den e mesun luna na 2019. Total un kantidat di 27.399 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou for di Europa. Informashon kompilá for di e karchinan di imigrashon ta mustra ku turistanan europeo a keda un averahe di 12.5 anochi na luna di desèmber 2021. Miéntras na desèmber 2019 e averahe di anochi tabata 10. Di e turistanan europeo, 56% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’ (esta hotèl grandi, chikí i bùngalo) na luna di desèmber.

For di Nort Amérika un kantidat di 7.719 turista a bishitá Kòrsou. Esaki repartí den un total di 6.229 for di Estádos Unídos i 1.490 for di Canada. Di e turistanan aki for di Nort Amérika, 68% a keda den un ‘resort hotel’. E turistanan a keda un averahe di 8.2 anochi miéntras e mesun luna na 2019 turistanan prosedente di Nort Amérika a keda 7.4 anochi. For di region di Sur Amérika un total di 4.808 turista di estadia a bishitá Kòrsou. E turistanan aki a keda un averahe di 8.4 anochi miéntras e mesun luna na 2019 turistanan prosedente di Sur Amérika a keda 7.9 anochi. Di e turistanan for di Sur Amérika, 53% tabata prosedente di Colombia miéntras 19% tabata prosedente di Brazil. For di Karibe un total di 1.549 turista di estadia a keda risibí na desèmber. Mayoria di e turistanan aki ta prosedente di e paisnan di Karibe Hulandes.

Na luna di desèmber un total di 34 barku krusero a bishitá nos pais ku un total di 61.550 turista krusero.

E prestashon realisá den kantidat di turista di estadia ta sigui surpasá e lunanan anterior. Ku riba 40 mil turista di estadia na luna di desèmber 2021 nos por anunsiá ku orguyo ku e rekuperashon di nos industria di turismo ta riba bon kaminda ku otro luna ku bon presentashon konforme e temporada promé ku pandemia. Nos ta satisfecho ku e progreso realisá den e último lunanan di aña rekuperando di e manera aki for di e komienso slo na prinsipio di aña. E esfuerso kolektivo di stakeholders lokal huntu ku nos partnernan internashonal den nos merkadonan prinsipal a sòru pa e último 6 lunanan di aña tabata eksitoso. Si e tendensia aki kontinuá, nos ta pronostiká un mihó prestashon den kantidat di turista pa aña 2022.

Curaçao welcomed 265,000 stayover visitors in 2021

WILLEMSTAD – January 10, 2022 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 265,000 stayover visitor arrivals for the year 2021. Overall stayover arrivals performance started slow in the first 5 months of the year. CTB saw an increase in stayover arrivals as of June 2021, especially from our main producing country The Netherlands. We recorded record breaking number of visitors from Holland in combination with visitor arrivals from other main regions, resulting in a spectacular second half of the year. With these arrivals, the year 2021 achieved 57% of the pre pandemic arrivals of the 2019 year-round arrivals, when we welcomed 463,683 stayover visitors.

December 2021

Overall, we have welcomed 42,281 stayover arrivals in December 2021, which is 95% recovery rate of December 2019. December is no exception, recording another record breaking number of stayover arrivals from The Netherlands, a total of 24,062 Dutch visitors were welcomed in December 2021. For the sixth consecutive month, arrivals from the Netherlands in 2021 are surpassing arrivals in the same months in 2019. Altogether we registered 27,399 stayover visitors out of Europe. Information gathered from the Immigration Cards show that European visitors stayed 12.5 nights on average in December 2021, while the average night spent in December 2019 was 10 nights. Of these European visitors, 56% stayed in resort hotels in December.

From the North American region, we welcomed 7,719 visitors. Respectively, 6,229 and 1,490 visitors from USA and Canada. North American visitors stayed 68% in resort hotels. The average nights spent in Curaçao was 8.2, while the same month in 2019 North American visitors spent 7.4 nights.

From the South American region, we welcomed 4,808 visitors. The average nights spent in Curaçao was 8.4, while the same month in 2019 was 7.9. Of the South America arrivals, 53% and 19% came from Colombia and Brazil, respectively.

Out of the Caribbean region, we have welcomed 1,549 stayover visitors in December, primarily from the Dutch Kingdom islands.

There were 34 cruise ship calls and 61,550 cruise visitors for the month of December.

The stayover visitor arrivals performance continues to exceed the previous months. With December 2021 reaching above 40,000 stayover visitors we can proudly announce tourism recovery is on the right track, showing another best performing month in line with our pre-pandemic seasonality. We are satisfied with the progress made in the last months of the year, recuperating from the slow start. The collective effort from our local stakeholders combined with our international partners in our main markets made the last six months of the year a success. Assuming the trend continues, we forecast an even better tourism performance in 2022.

