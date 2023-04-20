JUSTITIËLE ZORG LO TA MITAR DIA SERÁ PA PÚBLIKO RIBA 20 APREL
PUBLIKÁ RIBA 19 APREL 2023
WILLEMSTAD – Uitvoeringsorganisatie Justitiële Zorg (Bureau Voogdijraad, AJJC, Stichting Slachtofferhulp Curaçao i GVI) ta informá ku su ofisina lo ta será pa públiko, djaweps 20 di aprel 2023, entre 08.00’or pa 12.00’or debí na un reunion interno ku tur trahadó.
Despues di 13.30 nos ofisina lo ta habrí atrobe.
