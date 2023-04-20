April 20, 2023
JUSTITIËLE ZORG LO TA MITAR DIA SERÁ PA PÚBLIKO RIBA 20 APREL

MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ HUSTISIA

 

JUSTITIËLE ZORG LO TA MITAR DIA SERÁ PA PÚBLIKO RIBA 20 APREL

PUBLIKÁ RIBA 19 APREL 2023

WILLEMSTAD  – Uitvoeringsorganisatie Justitiële Zorg (Bureau Voogdijraad, AJJC, Stichting Slachtofferhulp Curaçao i GVI) ta informá ku su ofisina lo ta será pa públiko, djaweps 20 di aprel 2023, entre 08.00’or pa 12.00’or debí na un reunion interno ku tur trahadó.

Despues di 13.30 nos ofisina lo ta habrí atrobe.

 

