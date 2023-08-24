CTB ta lansa trapi dekorá ku obranan di mozaik den Otrobanda

WILLEMSTAD- 23 di ougùstùs 2023 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje huntu ku direktiva i studiantenan di Heilige Familie College (Kolegio Sta. Famia) a lansa e trapi banda di e viadukto na Otrobanda awor dekorá na obranan di mozaik. CTB konstantemente ta buska maneranan pa halsa i ekspandé nos produkto turístiko den maneranan kreativo i ora por ku partisipashon di nos komunidat.

E studiantenan den grupo 7 i 8 di Heilige Familie College a haña e tarea pa traha riba e obranan di mozaik den nan lès di kultura i arte. E trapi aki sigur lo bira un di e sitionan pa saka potrèt ku tantu nos hendenan lokal komo nos bishitantenan lo gusta i kompartí riba nan retnan sosial.

Durante e trayekto di preparashon CTB huntu ku Minister Cijntje a bishitá e studiantenan ku a tuma e tarea aki hopi na serio. E obranan di mozaik lo yuda embeyesé e área di Otrobanda mas ainda.

CTB ta gradisí sra. Nathalie Jonckheer pa kordiná e proyekto, Heilige Familie College pa nan kolaborashon i spesialmente e muchanan ku a traha riba e obranan.

CTB ta invitá nos komunidat pa bai i tuma nota di e trapi personalmente i no lubidá di saka potrèt.

CTB launched a stairway decorated with mosaic art in Otrobanda

WILLEMSTAD- August 23, 2023 – Recently the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje together with the board and students of the Heilige Familie College (Holy Family School) launched the stairway located next to the viaduct in Otrobanda, now decorated with many mosaic art pieces. CTB is constantly looking for ways to enhance and expand our tourist product in creative ways, and when possible, with the participation and input of our community.

The students of groups 7 and 8 at the Holy Family School were assigned the task of creating mosaic artwork as part of their culture and art lessons. During the preparation process of this project, CTB together with Minister Cijntje visited the students who took their task very seriously. This mosaic artwork will help to further beautify the Otrobanda area. The stairway will surely become one of the picture-taking spots that both our local people and visitors will enjoy and share on social media.

CTB would like to thank Mrs. Nathalie Jonckheer for coordinating the project, the Holy Family School for their collaboration, and especially the children who worked on the different art pieces. CTB invites our community to personally visit the stairway to take note of the artwork and do not forget to take pictures.

