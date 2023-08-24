Tourism Corporation Bonaire Launches Tourism Innovation Project with a Chance to Win $10,000

Today marks a significant step forward in shaping the future of Bonaire’s tourism industry as Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) proudly announces the launch of the Tourism Innovation Project during the press conference. This groundbreaking initiative is a collaborative effort between TCB and Kamer van Koophandel (KvK) as part of their MOU signed together. This initiative is set to bring a new era of tourism experiences. TCB invites all visionary individuals, innovators, businesses, and organizations to be a part of this transformative journey.

The Tourism Innovation Project is an invitation to reimagine, reinvent, and redefine tourism in our beloved Bonaire. With a bold vision in mind, the project seeks to uncover innovative concepts that will transform how visitors experience our island.

Aspiring entrepreneurs, established businesses, and passionate individuals are all welcome to participate. Whether you have an idea that’s just taking shape or a well- formed concept ready to be showcased, the Tourism Innovation Project is the platform to amplify your vision and contribute to the growth of our local tourism industry.

Upon registration, participants will embark on a mandatory workshop designed to refine their ideas and enhance their presentation skills. This phase sets the stage for the grand finale—a “Shark Tank” style event. A committee of local experts and professionals will assess each project and its potential impact. The ultimate winner will be awarded a remarkable $10,000 investment to help bring their visionary tourism concept to life.

Registration for the project is now open, and we urge all interested candidates to take action swiftly. The journey begins by completing the sign-up form, coupled with essential documents including Sedula, CV, and a summary and motivational letter detailing your proposed idea. These documents will serve as the foundation for evaluating each application’s potential to shape the future of Bonaire’s tourism landscape.

Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, remarked, “The inauguration of the Tourism Innovation Project stands as a testament to our collective belief in the power of innovation to shape a brighter tomorrow for Bonaire’s tourism and we aim to harness the skills and resources inherent to our island to achieve this goal.’’ Given the exclusivity of available spaces, the urgency of this opportunity is crucial.

Aspiring candidates are strongly encouraged to submit their applications before September 14th, 2023 to secure their rightful place in this transformative venture.

For comprehensive information and to submit your application, please visit:

https://bonaireisland.com/tip/

For more information contact us at marketing@bonaireisland.com or call: 717-8322.