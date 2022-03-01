CTB ta presentá su Plan di Akshon 2022 na sektor privá / The CTB presents 2022 Action Plan to the Private Sector

CTB ta presentá su Plan di Akshon 2022 na sektor privá

WILLEMSTAD- 1 di mart 2022 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a presentá su Plan di Akshon 2022 pa region di Nort Amérika, Europa, Sur Amérika i Karibe. Durante di e seshonnan, CTB a presentá su strategia pa 2022 den e diferente merkadonan di enfoke. Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, Ruisandro Cijntje tambe tabata presente na un di e seshonnan.

A para ketu na e tendensianan aktual den mundu di biahe i tambe e akshonnan komersial kombiná ku e aktividatnan i táktikanan di relashon públiko ku lo bai keda ehekutá. A kompartí tambe e situashon aktual den e merkadonan di enfoke i e airlift disponibel for di e diferente merkadonan. Tambe esnan presente a risibí informashon referente e tipo di trepnan edukashonal i pa prensa ku lo keda implementá pa prensa internashonal, influencers i agentenan di biahe. Ademas a presentá tambe e aserkamentu digital planiá pa 2022. Mas aleu a duna informashon di e diferente oportunidatnan di promoshon ku por keda kordiná huntu pa asina hiba e promoshon di nos pais na e siguiente nivel.

The CTB presents 2022 Action Plan to the Private Sector

WILLEMSTAD- March 1, 2022 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) recently presented its 2022 action plan for the North American, European, South American and Caribbean regions. At these events, the CTB unveiled its 2022 strategy for each target market. Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje was also present at one of the sessions.

Among the topics presented were the current travel trends, the trade actions, the PR activities and tactics to be deployed. Also discussed was the current situation in the various target markets and the available airlift from each. The audience was briefed on the type of educational & press trips to be hosted for the international press, influencers and travel agents as well as the digital approach planned for 2022. Those in attendance also learned about joint promotional opportunities to synergize and take the promotion of our country to the next level.

