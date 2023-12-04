TCB invites Bonairean Students to the Travel Awards in Brussels

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has proudly invited Bonairean students, currently living in the Netherlands, to participate in the BELUX Travel Awards in Brussels. This initiative provided a unique opportunity for young Bonairean students to attend this prestigious event together with TCB and gain valuable experiences in the travel industry.

TCB, including Miles Mercera – Director, Marjolein Oleana – Business Manager & Europe Liaison and Elesier Angel – Cruise & Project Coordinator, gave an informative presentation to the seven enthusiastic students throughout the day. The presentation offered insight into the objectives and various promotional efforts currently being implemented for Bonaire. During the session, TCB received valuable feedback from the students, which resulted in a fruitful exchange of ideas and perspectives.

The students present, namely Jaedan Crestian, Sabine Schleper, Giani El Hage, Ruthgainy Frans, Alexander Tromp, Kirsten-Marie Martines and Tharia Phelipa, responded with enthusiasm to the opportunity to be involved in TCB’s activities. TCB is constantly working to involve students during events and fairs in the Netherlands.

“Our goal is to offer them the opportunity to actively contribute to the promotion of Bonaire. This involvement not only contributes to the personal and professional growth of the students, but we also hope that it will make them enthusiastic to later play a significant role in Bonaire’s tourism sector,” says Miles Mercera, director of TCB.

TCB looks forward to a successful participation in the BELUX Travel Awards and remains committed to engaging young Bonaireans in the travel industry.