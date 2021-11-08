CTB ta organisá Sales Blitz na Bèlgika / Curaçao Tourist Board organizes Sales Blitz in Belgium 

CTB ta organisá Sales Blitz na Bèlgika

WILLEMSTAD- 8 di novèmber 2021 – Resientemente Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a organisá un Sales Blitz na Bèlgika pa operadornan di tour i agentenan di biahe ku ta spesialisá den benta di paketenan dirigí riba vakashon i biahenan di luho. Durante tres dia, e tim a reuní ku un total di 15 operador di tour i agentenan di biahe pa krea konsientisashon riba e produkto ku Kòrsou tin pa ofresé komo un destinashon nobo den nan portafolio. E agentenan di biahe ku ya ta bende e destinashon Kòrsou a haña informashon adishonal ku por yuda nan pa sirbi nan klientenan mihó.

A enfoká riba e aspektonan di luho ku Kòrsou tin pa ofresé, manera Jet Center, akomodashonnan i e variedat di aktividat ku por hasi tambe komo grupo privá manera tour den boto, buseo, bishitá museonan i diferente otro aktividat mas riba nos pais. Ademas a presentá Kòrsou komo un destinashon ideal pa kasamentu, luna de miel i gòlf. E interes pa Kòrsou ya kaba ta haltu i ku e skema nobo di buelo ku pronto Air Belgium lo bai ofresé ta premirá ku e interes pa bishitá nos pais for di e merkado di Bèlgika lo subi. CTB ta gradisí tur partner ku a partisipá na e eksitoso Sales Blitz; Baoase Luxury Resort, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao, ECO Destination Management Services i Pitch Perfect. CTB ta sigui invertí den e tipo di interkambionan aki ku e meta pa oumentá e kantidat di turista di estadia pa Kòrsou.

Curaçao Tourist Board organizes Sales Blitz in Belgium

WILLEMSTAD- November 8, 2021 – The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) recently organized a Sales Blitz in Belgium targeting tour operators and travel agents who sell leisure and luxury travel packages. Over the course of three days, the team met with a total of 15 tour operators and travel agents to raise awareness of the product offered by Curaçao, especially to those for whom the island is a new destination in their portfolio. The travel agents who had already been offering Curaçao as a destination were updated with information that will allow them to better serve their customer base.

The focus was mainly on the more luxurious aspects of the island, such as Jet Center, accommodations and the wide range of activities such as tours available to private groups, including boat tours, diving, museums and other on-island activities. Curaçao was showcased as an ideal destination for weddings, honeymoons and golfing. Interest in Curaçao is already high, and with the new flight schedule which will soon be offered by Air Belgium, the Belgian market interest in the island as a destination can be expected to soar. The CTB’s special thanks go to all its partners who participated in this successful Sales Blitz: Baoase Luxury Resort, Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort, Sandals Royal Curaçao, ECO Destination Management Services and Pitch Perfect. The CTB will continue to invest in this type of exchange, in its efforts to grow the visitor arrivals to Curaçao.

