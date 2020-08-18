Sinta Maarte Police

From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S. Josepha

Philipsburg, 18th august 2020

Detectives investigating a Robbery and home invasion that took place over the weekend.

Personnel of the detective department are pursuing 2 cases of armed robbery that have taken place over the weekend.

The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery which took place at a lottery booth on L.B. Scott road on August 14th, 2020, about 08.30 pm. According to the information received from the detectives who were dispatched to the scene, a male dressed in all black came into the lottery booth brandishing a firearm.

The suspect threatened the female worker with his firearm and forced her to hand over the day’s earnings. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the scene on foot in the direction of Ebenezer.

The police were also called to a home in the Saunders area on Saturday evening august 15th 2020, around 08.30 pm, where a victim was robbed in his home by a male. According to the information received from the detectives who were dispatched to the scene, a male dressed in all black, entered the victim’s home brandishing a firearm.

The suspect threatened the male victim with his firearm and forced him to hand over his gold chain that he had around his neck. After robbing the victim of his chain, the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police are asking the community for its assistance with any information that would lead to the arrest of this culprit. The detective department is investigating these armed robberies and asking anyone who has information to please contact the Sint Maarten Police Force. They can call the Special Robbery Unit at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205, the anonymous tip line at 9300, or by visiting the police website at http://www.policesx.sx or Facebook page and leave a private message.

Traffic accident on the Little-Bay Road

The traffic department of KPSM is investigating a traffic accident involving a quad and a private car. This accident took place on Monday, August 17th, 2020, about 01.45 pm on the Octavius Richardson Road close to the entrance of Belair.

According to the report, the rider of the quad, who was part of a group, was driving towards the Roundabout from in the direction of Little Bay. For reasons still unknown, the rider of the quad lost control, veered to the left side of the road and slammed into a red Jeep that was coming from the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision the rider of the quad suffered minor head injuries and contusions to his elbow, hands and face. He was treated at the scene by the personnel of the ambulance department and transported to the SMMC for treatment. The rider at the time of the accident was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Red jeep suffered only minor injuries. The investigation into this accident is still ongoing by the personnel of the traffic department.

Traffic accident on the Nisbeth road.

The police were also called to an accident that had taken place on the Nisbeth road on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020, about 08.00 am. According to the information gathered at the scene, the driver of a white Toyota Corolla was driving from the Prins Bernard Bridge towards Salt Pickers roundabout. The driver of a Grey Nissan, who was coming from the opposite direction, made a left turn to go into the parking lot of Carl’s & Sons without giving right of way to the driver of the white Toyota.

As a result of the collision the white Toyota corolla slammed into a concrete divider in front of Carl’s & Sons. The driver of the white Toyota Corolla suffered minor injuries to his face. He was treated at the scene by the paramedics. The driver of the gray Nissan did not suffer any injuries. Both cars were badly damaged. The traffic department is still investigating this accident.