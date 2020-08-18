CHATA Attractions Task Force Announces

Staycation Winner

Willemstad, August 19, 2020 – Yesterday, CHATA Attractions Task Force held their closing event of the Staycation Special. At the beginning of July, the CHATA Attractions Task Force launched a Staycation Special, giving locals the opportunity to visit Landhuis Chobolobo, Serena’s Art Factory, Hato Caves and Curaçao Sea Aquarium for only 10 guilders per person per attraction. Visitors who visit all four attractions and collected all four stamps on the postcard received at the first attraction they visit became eligible for a Back to School voucher of NAFl. 500,- to shop at Sambil Shopping Mall, CHATA member and partner in this campaign.

During the event at Sambil, the CHATA Attraction Task Force gave out multiple prizes, where visitors of the Sambil Shopping Mall received the opportunity to spin the wheel and win prizes from the attractions itself, such as free entry to the Hato Caves, one year free entry at Curaçao Sea Aquarium, workshops at Serena’s Art Factory and guided tours at Landhuis Chobolobo.

The CHATA Attraction Task Force is happy to announce the winner of the NAFl. 500,- Back to School voucher is Robert Jacobus. Robert visited all four attractions and received a stamp at each attraction, making him eligible to win the NAFl. 500,-. CHATA Attraction Task Force wishes him all the best and happy shopping at Sambil Shopping Mall.