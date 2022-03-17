Tourism Corporation Bonaire announces its 2022 Event Calendar

TCB informs Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) announces the dates of upcoming events for April to December 2022. TCB is once again organizing the Taste of Bonaire event, which will take place from 6 PM to 10 PM in Wilhelmina Park. The event will take place on the following dates: -June 11th, 2022 – Taste of Bonaire with the theme Culture

-July 2nd, 2022 – Taste of Bonaire with the theme Talents

-August 6th, 2022 – Taste of Bonaire with the theme Recycling

-September 24th, 2022 – Taste of Bonaire with the theme Tourism Week The end of year event Bonaire Christmas Shopping Night will take place on December 17th, 2022 from 6 PM until 10 PM. As part of the Tourism Recovery Plan one of the most important objectives is to expand the benefits of tourism and create opportunities for our community to participate in tourism. For this reason, TCB has introduced this year a new event named ‘Bario Festival’ that will take place in the different neighborhoods of Bonaire. The idea behind this event is to bring the tourist more into the neighborhoods, where the inhabitants are given the opportunity to show their talents and creativity and thus provide more income for our residents and our neighborhoods. With the help of TCB, the neighborhood platforms of each neighborhood will organize the events, which will take place from 5 PM until 10 PM. The date for each event is as follows:

-Antriol: April 2nd, 2022 at the Plaza Chico Goeloe

-Rincon: May 7th, 2022

-Nikiboko: May 28th, 2022

-Tera Kòrá: July 30th, 2022

-Nort'i Saliña: December 10th, 2022 Also beginning on April 2nd, 2022, TCB will once again start organizing the event at the Flamingo International Airport where arriving passengers will be welcomed to the island with music from 'Ka'i orgel'. TCB also announces that this year the TCB & Friends Culture Group will participate in the Simadan of Rincon on April 30th, 2022 and in Kralendijk on May 1st, 2022. For more information, please contact Angelo Domacasse.