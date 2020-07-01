GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Kenneth Gijsbertha – Minister di Finansa Ku hopi orguyo awe mi a presensiá huramentashon di un grupo di aduanero.

Kenneth Gijsbertha – Minister di Finansa

Ku hopi orguyo awe mi a presensiá huramentashon di un grupo di aduanero. Boso aporte na kontròl riba merkanisa importá ta vital p’asina garantisá ku kaha di Gobièrnu ta risibí e sumanan real ku ta toka na dje. Tambe boso kontribushon na kombatí tur lokual ta ilegalidat tambe ta indespensabel. Masha pabien i éksito den boso karera!

It was an honor today to be part of the oath-taking ceremony of a group of customs officers. Your support to the control on imported goods is vital in order to guarantee that the Government receives the duly owed income. Also, your contribution to combat illegality is indispensable. Congratulations and success in your further career!

 

