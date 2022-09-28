CTB ta lansa turismo komo materia pa skol di fundeshi i skol spesial

…..riba Dia Mundial di Turismo…

WILLEMSTAD – 27 di sèptèmber 2022 – Riba Dia Mundial di Turismo, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a lansa turismo komo materia pa skol di fundeshi i skol spesial. Esaki despues ku aña pasá riba e mesun fecha a lansa e trayekto di preparashon di e diferente materialnan. Introdukshon di turismo komo materia na skol di fundeshi lo yuda amplia nos muchanan su konosementu riba e importansia di turismo pa nos pais. E lansamentu ofisial a tuma lugá na Coromoto College i a konta ku presensia di Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister di Enseñansa, Siensia, Kultura i Deporte sr. Sithree van Heydoorn, representantenan di e diferente ministerionan enbolbí i e diferente direktivanan di skol. Mas aleu e programa di e dia a inkluí presentashon di e muchanan di A. E. Goilo School, Adventschool Koraal Specht, Kolegio Erasmo, Emmy Berthold School FO, Skol Marieta Alberto ZMLK/MLK, Dr. Albert Schweitzer FO i Coromoto College.

Lo introdusí e materia di turismo den grupo 5 di skol di fundeshi i den skol spesial. Despues di evaluashon lo sigui pa grupo 6 i 7. E material ku ta drenta skol ta konsistí di un seri di video interaktivo huntu ku un buki di guia pa e dosente i buki di tarea pa e muchanan. E promé 5 videonan ta trata e siguiente tópikonan: kiko ta turismo i ken ta turista, ban bishitá un hotèl, merkadeo i promoshon, atrakshonnan turístiko i importansia di haf. E komishon di trabou ku a traha riba e diferente materialnan ta konsistí di 4 dosente, un trahadó sosial i representantenan di CTB.

CTB ta gradisí tur ku a kontribuí na realisashon di e trayekto aki partikularmente Ministerio di Enseñansa, e diferente direktivanan di skol i partnernan den sektor di turismo. Introdukshon di turismo na skol di fundeshi i skol spesial lo yuda pa for di edat hóben nos muchanan sa e importansia di turismo pa nos pais Kòrsou i tambe haña gana pa despues skohe pa bai laborá den e sektor dinámiko aki.

CTB launches tourism as a subject for elementary schools and special schools

…..on World Tourism Day…

WILLEMSTAD –September 27, 2022 – On World Tourism Day, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) launched tourism as a subject for elementary schools and special schools. This follows after launching last year on the same date, the trajectory of preparing the necessary materials. The introduction of tourism as a subject at elementary schools will help to expand the knowledge of our children regarding the importance of tourism for our country. The official launch was held at Coromoto College, in the presence of the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Mr. Sithree van Heydoorn, as well as representatives of the several ministries involved and the different school boards. Furthermore, the day program included presentations from the students of, A. E. Goilo School, Adventschool Koraal Specht, Kolegio Erasmo, Emmy Berthold School FO, Skol Marieta Alberto ZMLK/MLK, Dr. Albert Schweitzer FO and Coromoto College.

The school subject of tourism will be introduced in group 5 at the elementary and special schools. After evaluation groups 6 and 7 will follow. The materials that will be used in the schools consist of a series of interactive videos, together with a guidebook for teachers and a workbook with assignments for the students. The first 5 videos cover the following topics: what is tourism and who is a tourist, let’s visit a hotel, marketing and promotion, tourist attractions and the importance of the harbor. The work committee that created the different materials consists of 4 teachers, a social worker and representatives of CTB.

CTB extends its gratitude to all who contributed to the realization of this trajectory, in particular the Ministry of Education, the different school boards and partners in the tourism sector. The introduction of tourism as a subject at elementary and special schools will help our children to know from an early age about the importance of tourism for Curaçao, and also spark their interest to later choose to work in this dynamic sector.