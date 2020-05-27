Kòrsou ta kla pa risibí bishitantenan di afó den kolaborashon ku CHATA, CTB i e Krisis Tim / Curaçao is ready to welcome visitors in collaboration with CHATA, CTB and the Crisis Team

Kòrsou ta kla pa risibí bishitantenan di afó den kolaborashon ku CHATA, CTB i e Krisis Tim

Willemstad 27 di mei, 2020 – E siman aki, CHATA a kordiná inspekshonnan di propiedat, den kolaborashon ku CTB, Tourism Management Curaçao (TMC) i e Krisis Tim, ku un selekshon di propiedat pa wak kon nan a implementá e Protokòlnan.

Pa inisiá e tour di inspekshon di propiedat, TMC a buska e tim i a kuminsá e tour na Papagayo Hotel, despues a bai Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort, Kontiki Beach Resort i Baoase Luxury Resort. Durante di e inspekshon kada propiedat tabata tin e oportunidat pa demonstrá kon nan lo risibí turista i ki tipo di medida i regulashon nan lo implementá. Durante e demonstrashon nan tabata tin e oportunidat pa mustra kon lo check-in, kon lo pidi kuminda i tambe e interkambio entre empleado i turista. E protokòl i reglanan di higiena ku nan lo implementá ta di akuerdo ku CHATA su Best Practice Protocol ku a keda presentá i implementá na varios hotèl, pa garantisá seguridat di empleado i turista. Den transkurso di e dia, Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth i su tim por a hasi pregunta na kada un propiedat relatá na e manera ku nan lo risibí bishita, tambe nan a duna nan konseho tokante e medidanan ku por wordu relahá i esunan ku mester eskalá.

CHATA i e sektor ta pendiente pa risibí konfirmashon pa kuminsa risibí bishitante di afó bèk na nos isla, bou di e protokòlnan ku a keda aprobá pa Gobièrnu di Kòrsou. Unabes tur inspekshon di propiedat keda kompletá, e propiedatnan lo mester risibí aprobashon pa despues e empleadonan por kontinuá ku un treinen di prosedura i implementashon di protokòl duná pa GMN. Asina por mira ku Kòrsou ta kla pa risibí bishitante di afó.

CHATA, CTB i e Krisis Tim ta kontentu di sigui kolaborá ku e miembronan di CHATA i pa implementá e protokòl pa aportá na rekuperashon di e sektor di hospitalidat i turismo.

Curaçao is ready to welcome visitors in collaboration with CHATA, CTB and the Crisis Team

Willemstad May 27, 2020 – Earlier this week, CHATA coordinated site inspections, in collaboration with CTB, Tourism Management Curaçao (TMC) and the Crisis Team, with a selection of properties to see how they have implemented the protocols.

To kick-start the site-inspections tour, TMC picked up the team and started the tour with Papagayo Hotel, Chogogo Dive & Beach Resort, Kontiki Beach Resort and Baoase Luxury Resort. During the site-inspection, each property had the chance to demonstrate how they plan on receiving guests and what kind of measurements and regulations they will be implementing. The demonstration ranged from checking-in, to ordering food and how the interaction will be between staff and guest. The protocol and hygienic rules they will be implementing will be in accordance to the Best Practice Protocol Report presented by CHATA, which has already been implemented by various hotels, in order to keep both the visitor and the staff safe. Throughout each visit, Dr. Izzy Gerstenbluth and his team had the chance to ask each property questions related to the property’s way of welcoming guests, while also giving feedback on whether certain regulations can be relaxed, or which should be strengthened.

CHATA and the sector is pending to receive the green light to be able to welcome visitors back to the island under the protocols approved by the Government of Curaçao. Once all the site-inspections have been completed, the properties will have to be approved and then the staff can continue with a training given by GMN on the procedure and implementation of the protocols. This shows that Curaçao is indeed ready to welcome visitors.

CHATA, CTB and the Crisis Team are looking forward to working together with its members by implementing the protocols which will aid in reviving the Hospitality and Tourism Industry.