Bon Biní Corendon Airlines buelo direkto ruta Amsterdam – Kòrsou

WILLEMSTAD- 3 di novèmber 2023 – E dia tan sperá a yega, e konekshon direkto di Corendon Airlines for di Amsterdam, Hulanda a baha na Kòrsou. E skema di buelo di e aerolínea ta inisiá ku 3 buelo pa siman te ku 15 di desèmber i entrante 16 di desèmber próksimo, Corendon Airlines lo ehekutá 5 buelo pa siman riba e ruta Amsterdam – Kòrsou. E buelonan lo keda ehekutá ku un Airbus A350 ku un kapasidat di 432 stul. Na yegada di e promé buelo na nos aeropuerto e avion a keda risibí ku e tradishonal saludo di awa.

Durante e selebrashon a hiba palabra, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano, sr. Charles Cooper, sr. Atilay Uslu, direktor di Corendon Airlines i sr. Jonny Andersen, CEO di CAP. Mas aleu, Minister Cijntje, Minister Cooper i sr. Muryad de Bruin (CTB), huntu ku diferente dignatario a hasi entrega di un plakat konmemorativo na Corendon Airlines, ilustrando nos bunita Handelskade. E konekshon nobo di Corendon Airlines ta habri posibilidat pa mas turista for di Hulanda i otro paisnan den Europa bin eksperensiá tur loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé; un portafolio amplio di akomodashon, variedat di atrakshon turístiko, playanan bunita, nos historia riku, diferente tipo di evento, deportenan akuátiko, nos kushina krioyo i mas ku tur kos nos hendenan amabel. Introdukshon di e buelo direkto di Corendon Airlines ta brinda tambe mas opshon di biahe pa nos pueblo lokal.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou, Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) i Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) ta felisitá Corendon Airlines ku nan destinashon nobo, Kòrsou!

Welcome Corendon Airlines

direct flight on the Amsterdam – Curaçao route….

WILLEMSTAD- November 3, 2023 – The long-awaited day arrived, the direct connection flight of Corendon Airlines from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, landed in Curaçao. The airline’s flight schedule starts with 3 flights per week until December 15, and starting from December 16, Corendon Airlines will operate 5 flights per week on the Amsterdam – Curaçao route. The flights will be operated with an Airbus A350 with a capacity of 432 seats. Upon arrival of the first flight at our airport, the plane was greeted with the traditional water salute.

During the celebration, the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning, Mr. Charles Cooper, Mr. Atilay Uslu, Director of Corendon Airlines, and Mr. Jonny Andersen, CEO of CAP, gave their respective speeches on the occasion of this inaugural flight. Furthermore, Minister Cijntje, Minister Cooper and Mr. Muryad de Bruin (CTB), along with several dignitaries presented Corendon Airlines with a commemorative plaque showcasing a view of our iconic Handelskade waterfront. The new connection of Corendon Airlines opens up possibilities for more tourists from the Netherlands and other European countries to come and experience everything that Curaçao has to offer: a wide range of accommodations, a variety of tourist attractions, beautiful beaches, our rich history, different types of events, water sports, our local cuisine, and above all, our friendly people. The introduction of Corendon Airlines’ direct flight also provides more travel options for our local population.

The Government of Curaçao, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB), Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Curaçao Airport Holding (CAH) and the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association (CHATA) congratulate Corendon Airlines on its new destination, Curaçao!

