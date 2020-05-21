Lansamentu simbóliko “Quick Win Plan” desaroyo área di Zakito / Symbolic Launch Quick Win Plan for the Development of the Zakito Area

Lansamentu simbóliko “Quick Win Plan” desaroyo área di Zakito

WILLEMSTAD – 20 di mei 2020 – Resientemente Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko sra. Giselle Mc William huntu ku Minister di Tráfiko, Transporte i Planifikashon Urbano sra. Zita Jesus-Leito i Minister di Salubridat Públiko, Medio Ambiente i Naturalesa sra. Suzy Camelia- Römer a duna inisio di e promé paso pa ehekushon di e “Quick Win Plan” pa desaroyo di e área di Zakito. E promé paso aki a tuma lugá di forma simbóliko ku lansamentu di un mural riba e muraya di Aqualectra na entrada di Koredor. E artista enkargá ku pintamentu di e mural ta sr. Sander van Beusekom di BLEND Creative Imaging. E “Quick Win Plan” ta un di e puntonan di akshon di e vishon pa desaroyo di e área di Zakito kual a keda akordá na desèmber di aña 2018 dor di Konseho di Minister. Na inisio di e aña aki, Gobièrnu di Kòrsou i Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) a firma un akuerdo pa ehekushon di e “Quick Win Plan”.

E “Quick Win Plan” pa desaroyo di e área di Zakito ta enserá ku lo hasi diferente mehorashon chikitu ku ta hisa balor di e área, hasié mas atraktivo pa nos komunidat por hasi uso di dje lokual lo yuda enkurashá e aspekto di ‘wellness’ bou di komunidat. Na mes momentu e mehorashonnan lo sirbi pa generá interes di posibel invershonistanan. Entre otro lo hasi limpiesa profundo, pone mas iluminashon, drecha un playa na Koredor i mehorashon di fasilidatnan rekreativo.

Nota:

Impreshon fotográfiko di e lansamentu simbóliko di e “Quick Win Plan”

Symbolic Launch Quick Win Plan for the Development of the Zakito Area

WILLEMSTAD – May 20, 2020 – The Minister in charge of Economic Development, Ms. Giselle Mc William together with the Minister of Traffic, Transportation and Urban Planning Ms. Zita Jesus-Leito and the Minister of Public Health, the Environment and Nature Ms. Suzy Camelia-Römer, recently launched the first step towards the deployment of the Quick Win Plan to develop the Zakito area. This was done symbolically by launching the creation of a mural on the wall of the Aqualectra complex at the entrance of Koredor. The artist commissioned for the mural is Sander van Beusekom of BLEND Creative Imaging. The Quick-Win Plan is one of the action points in the vision to develop the Zakito area, which was adopted by the Council of Ministers in December of 2018. The Government of Curaçao and the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) signed an agreement for the execution of the Quick-Win Plan at the beginning of this year.

The Quick-Win Plan for the development of Zakito includes several minor improvements that will raise the area’s value, making it more attractive to the local community, promote community wellness, while at the same time generating interest among potential investors. These improvements include a thorough cleanup, added illumination, making improvements to a beach at Koredor and improving recreational facilities.

Note:

Photo impression of the Quick Win Plan’s symbolic launch