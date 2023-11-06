Ministry of Justice Hosts Bus Transportation Meeting to Tackle School Traffic Challenges

​

In an ongoing effort to alleviate traffic congestion during school rush hours, the Ministry of Justice hosted a vital transportation meeting on Sunday, November 5th, 2023, at the Government Administrative Building. The meeting gathered school bus owners, drivers, and key stakeholders to gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced and to discuss potential solutions to the ongoing traffic issues.

The meeting also saw active participation from a diverse group of attendees, including the Honorable Minister of Education, Culture, Youth Affairs, and Sports (ECYS), Drs. Rodolphe Samuel, Community Police Officer (CPO) Felix Richards, Police Officer Rudolph Bloeiman, and Inspection Department Representative, from the Ministry of TEATT, Ms. Martha Thewet.

A central concern raised during the urgent meeting was the overwhelming number of vehicles on the limited roads during school hours, leading to traffic congestion and significant delays. Both school bus operators and law enforcement representatives are appealing to parents, urging them to consider utilizing school bus services for their children’s daily commutes. It was emphasized that using school buses would contribute to reducing traffic congestion, thereby ensuring a smoother and safer school commute for all students.

Addressing concerns about safety on school buses, participants noted that while some incidents do occur, statistics indicate that more fights and disruptions take place within school premises rather than on school buses. Thus, the dual emphasis should be on creating a safe and secure environment in both schools and on buses.

A proposal to use buses as a shuttle service from the Jose Lake Ball field was also discussed. Parents would be encouraged to park in the field’s parking lot and transfer their children to shuttle buses, which would then transport students to their respective schools. This initiative aims to decrease the number of private vehicles entering the school district, thereby contributing to traffic decongestion.

Another significant point revolved around the introduction of a campaign to encourage parents to engage in carpooling. By coordinating with other parents whose children live in the same neighborhood or share a common route to school, families can take turns transporting students, significantly reducing the number of vehicles on the road during school hours.

These discussions are ongoing, involving school bus drivers, various government ministries, and community representatives to develop comprehensive solutions to the traffic challenges faced during school hours.

Parents are strongly encouraged to communicate with each other and with their school management to explore opportunities for implementing these programs or securing private or public-school bus services to ensure the safety and efficiency of their children’s school commutes.

Efforts to mitigate the traffic congestion are actively being pursued by the Ministry of VROMI, which will provide updates regarding their current actions, including road repairs to address potholes and debris that have contributed to the erosion of routes to and from the school district. The community is urged to stay informed about these road repairs by monitoring VROMI’s updates to understand the status of these repairs and how they may affect commuting in the coming days.​