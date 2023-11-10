November 10, 2023
NOTISIA POLISIAL

** Police Force of Sint Maarten ** In the ever-evolving digital landscape, the development of digital professionalism is paramount for our organization

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, the development of digital professionalism is paramount for our organization. As such, two of our felow colleagues from the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) have embarked on a journey to the Netherlands to participate in a pivotal conference on digitalization and innovation, joining their counterparts from the Aruban Police Force (KPA) and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN).
The KPSM management team wholeheartedly supports this initiative and extends its best wishes to these officers for their success in expanding their digital expertise and contributing to the advancement of our police force.

 

