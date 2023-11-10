From: Head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

November 10th, 2023

Police Force of Sint Maarten Prepares for SXM Day 2023 Celebrations

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) would like to announce the preparations for the upcoming SXM Day 2023 celebration.

The Sint Maarten’s day activities kick off with a Church Service scheduled for November 11th, 2023, at 8:00 am at the Catholic Church.

One of the highlights of the day is the arrival of French dignitaries, who will be making their way to this celebration also.

The procession will travel on Front Street the from the area of the Former “Paper Garden”, To ensure the safety of all participants, Front Street will be temporarily closed off for vehicular traffic starting from 06:00 pm on November 10th, 2023.

The celebration continues with a parade along Walter Nisbeth Road, commencing at 10:00 am. The parade will start from the Traffic Lights by the prince Benard Bridge via Nisbeth Road up to the Festival Village on the Soualiga road, where it will culminate in a display of cultural richness.

The Sint Maarten Day Cultural Parade, self is set to start at 02.00 pm from Emilio Wilson. The procession will wind its way through LB Scott Road, Churchill Round about , Bush Road, WJ Nisbeth Road, and conclude at the Festival Village on the Soualiga Road.

In anticipation of the festivities, the Police Force advises the public to be mindful of road closures and exercise patience during these celebratory events. The cooperation of residents and visitors alike is crucial in ensuring the smooth flow of activities and the safety of all participants.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten wishes everyone a joyous and safe SXM Day celebration. Let us come together to celebrate the unity and cultural richness that define our beloved island.

Unusual Vehicle Accident on Airport Road in Simpson Bay.

In the early hours of Friday, November 10th, 2023, around 5:00 AM, a peculiar vehicular accident took place unfolded on Airport Road near the intersection with Sister Patientias Road in Simpson Bay. Preliminary investigations by KPSM indicates a sequence of events that can only be described as very serious.

At approximately 5:00 AM on Friday, November 10th, 2023, police central dispatch received a distress call reporting a vehicle submerged in the Simpson Bay Lagoon. The vehicle, a pickup truck traveling from the direction of the airport and headed towards Simpson Bay, lost control at a critical turn. Witnesses report that the vehicle soared over the embankment before colliding with a small fishing boat anchored in the Simpson Bay Lagoon.

Miraculously, the driver and passengers managed to escape the sinking vehicle and made their way to shore. Ambulance personnel arrived at the scene and provide necessary medical attention to the victims. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported, and all individuals involved are now in stable condition.

The aftermath of the incident saw the retrieval of the submerged pickup truck from the Simpson Bay Lagoon, marking the conclusion of a bizarre episode on the usually serene Airport Road. The Traffic Department is actively engaged in a comprehensive investigation to determine the root causes of this peculiar accident.

Officers of the traffic department of KPSM are urging anyone with additional information or eyewitness accounts to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. The safety of our community remains a top priority, and measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

