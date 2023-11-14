November 14, 2023
CUR is gearing up for a record-breaking Winter 2023/24 Season

Winter Flight Schedule 2023/24

 

Willemstad, November 13, 2023 – Curaçao Airport Partners N.V. (CAP), is pleased to share that the passenger traffic outlook for winter 2023/2024 is positive.

CAP has been adamant in securing the retention of its route network, the growth of passenger traffic and diversification of seat capacity primarily from the United States and South America. Amsterdam, accounts for 38% of seat capacity; North America 17%; South America 32% and the Dutch Caribbean for 13%. The overall seat capacity growth is +21% compared to 2022.

In comparing seat capacity per region for winter 2023/24 with winter 2022/23, Europe will increase by +45%; South America by +32%, USA 21% and Canada by +39%.

From Amsterdam, Corendon will be launching new non-stop frequencies with an A350 aircraft, TUI will increase to double daily direct and non-stop service and KLM will increase from daily to eleven (11) weekly flights during the winter peaks.

From the USA, American Airlines is increasing weekly non-stop Charlotte service to daily, JetBlue will increase from five (5x) weekly to daily service from New York, JFK and Delta Air Lines will be launching weekly non-stop Saturday service from Atlanta, Georgia. Westjet will increase to twice (2x) weekly service from Toronto, Canada on Mondays.

Azul Airlines will increase to twice weekly non-stop service from Belo Horizonte, Brazil and Avianca will be increasing non-stop service to eleven (11x) weekly flights from Bogota, Colombia.

Curaçao International Airport’s route network comprises of nineteen (19) airline partners, twenty-three (23) gateways. Brand awareness and additional room inventory are important contributors to the growth in demand and passenger traffic. The success formula lies in the strong partnership between the public and private sector committed to the development of tourism.

Go to www.curacao-airport.com/airline-schedule for the Winter Flight Schedule 2023/24.

 

