Government of Sint Maarten

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports and by extension the Department of sports and our partners extends its gratitude to the public and attendees of the Brown Pelican Sports Award 2023, held on Sunday, November 12th, at Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall. The event, which witnessed a great turnout with over 200 attendees, was highlighted by a stellar performance from Just a Rose & MDS, adding an extra layer of entertainment to an already vibrant evening.

The awards ceremony showcased outstanding achievements across various sports. Notable mentions include the Under-13 Male Athlete of the Year in sailing, the Best Female Coach of 2023 in softball, and both Professional Athlete Awards going to the field of bodybuilding.

Congratulations to the winners of the night and the softball legends honored for their exceptional contributions to the sport. Also, special thanks are extended to our volunteers and service providers for their dedicated contributions, instrumental in making the event memorable.