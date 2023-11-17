Minister Omar Ottley commends the Ministry VSA, Division Labor Affairs & Social Services and NESC for a successful Job Fair and Entrepreneurship Expo

​

Minister Omar Ottley extends his deepest appreciation to the Division Labor Affairs & Social Services and National Employment Services Center (NESC) for organizing an exceptional Job Fair and Entrepreneurship Expo on November 15th and 16th at the Belair Community Center. The minister was highly impressed with the impeccable organization of the event, which opened up more than 400 job vacancies, and even more enthralled by the tremendous turnout of jobseekers.

The two-day event saw an incredible presence of over 600 entrepreneurs and jobseekers. Minister Omar Ottley highlighted the significant achievement of the event, as more than 100 jobs were offered on the spot, providing immediate employment opportunities for individuals in need.

Minister Omar Ottley expressed his utmost support for the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor. He commended the Division of Labor Affairs and NESC for their dedication and hard work in bringing together employers and potential employees through this successful job fair and entrepreneurship expo.

The minister eagerly looks forward to future job fairs and initiatives that will continue to foster economic growth and reduce unemployment rates in the community. With the collaboration of various ministries and supporting agencies, Minister Omar Ottley aims to create more opportunities for jobseekers and entrepreneurs, ultimately strengthening the economy and ensuring a brighter future for our citizens.​