Nominashon di presidente nobo di CBCS / Aanbeveling nieuwe president CBCS / Recommendation for New CBCS President
Nominashon di presidente nobo di CBCS
Willemstad/Philipsburg – Dia 11 di mart 2020, Hunta di Komisario di Centrale Bank van Curaçao
en Sint Maarten (CBCS) a rekomendá Minister di Finansa di Kòrsou i Minister di Finansa di Sint
Maarten pa nombra Richard Doornbosch komo presidente di CBCS.
Konseho di Minister di Kòrsou i Konseho di Minister di Sint Maarten a aseptá e rekomendashon di
Hunta di Komisario. Intenshon ta pa Sr. Doornbosch keda apuntá na mitar di yüli, kon tal ku entre
tantu e proseso di screening di e servisionan di siguridat di Kòrsou i Sint Maarten keda kompletá ku
resultado positivo.
Drs. R.A. (Richard) Doornbosch (1973) a studia ekonomia monetario i ekonomia di empresa na
Rijksuniversiteit Groningen i ta fungi desde 2016 komo Direktor Ehekutivo Suplente di Fondo
Monetario Internashonal (IMF) na Washington D.C. Sr. Doornbosch ta un ekonomista monetario
ku mas di 20 aña di eksperensia den sektor finansiero, organisashon internashonal i atministrashon
públiko.
El a kuminsá su karera komo management trainee na Rabobank International i a desempeñá
diferente funshon (riba tereno di makroekonomia) na Ministerio di Finansa di Hulanda. Durante e
krísis finansiero di 2008-2009, Sr. Doornbosch tabata miembro di e tim di maneho di Directie
Financiële Markten i tabata enbolbí den e operashonnan di apoyo pa instituto finansiero. Den e
periodo ku a hiba na e reforma estatal di 2010, el a dirigí revishon total di e legislashon di Hulanda
Karibense riba tereno di merkado finansiero.
Di 2005 pa 2008, Doornbosch a traha na Organisashon pa Kooperashon i Desaroyo Ekonómiko
(Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, òf OECD) riba e plan di akshon di
maneho pa respondé na e riesgonan oumentante di kambio di klima. El a sirbi komo negoshadó di
parti di Hulanda den e proseso pa establesé Green Climate Fund (GCF) i komo miembro di e promé
Direktiva di GCF. Komo hefe di e departamento di Ekonomia Internashonal i Instituto Finansiero,
el a partisipá na diferente konsulta internashonal, manera di Banko Europeo pa Rekonstrukshon i
Desaroyo (EBRD), OECD i IMFC Deputies.
Komo Direktor Ehekutivo Suplente na IMF, Sr. Doornbosch ta ko-dirigí e elektorado hulandes i
belga ku ta parti di direktiva di IMF. Ademas di Reino Hulandes i Bélgika, e elektorado akí ta
konsistí di Armenia, Bosnia i Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kroasia, Chipre, Georgia, Israel, Luxemburg,
Moldavia, Montenegro, Nort-Macedonia, Rumania i Ukrania. Den e funshon ei, Doornbosch tabata
enbolbí den diferente programa di reforma di sektor finansiero.
Hunta di Komisario ta kontentu ku nominashon di Drs. Richard Doornbosch i ta konvensí ku, en
bista di su eksperensia internashonal i ret di kontakto, e lo ta un miembro balioso di direktiva di
Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten.
Willemstad, 20 di mart 2020
Aanbeveling nieuwe president CBCS
Willemstad/Philipsburg – De Raad van Commissarissen (RvC) van de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en
Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft op 11 maart 2020 aan de minister van Financien van Curacao en de
minister van Financien van Sint Maarten de aanbeveling gedaan om Richard Doornbosch te
benoemen tot president van de CBCS.
De ministerraad van Curacao en de ministerraad van Sint Maarten hebben de aanbeveling van de
RvC overgenomen. Het streven is er om de heer Doornbosch medio juli in functie te benoemen
mits de screening door de Veiligheidsdiensten van Curacao en Sint Maarten positief is afgerond.
Drs. R.A. (Richard) Doornbosch (1973) studeerde monetaire economie en bedrijfseconomie aan de
Rijksuniversiteit Groningen en is sinds 2016 plaatsvervangend bewindvoerder bij het Internationaal
Monetair Fonds (IMF) in Washington D.C. De heer Doornbosch is een monetair econoom met
meer dan 20 jaar ervaring in de financiële sector, internationale organisaties en publiek bestuur.
Na de start van zijn carrière als managementtrainee bij Rabobank International is hij in verschillende
(macro-economische) functies werkzaam geweest bij het Nederlandse ministerie van Financien.
Tijdens de financiële crisis in 2008-2009 was de heer Doornbosch lid van het management team van
de directie Financiële Markten en betrokken bij steunoperaties van financiële instellingen. Hij gaf in
aanloop naar de staatkundige hervormingen van 2010 leiding aan een volledige herziening van de
financiële markten wetgeving voor Caribisch Nederland.
Van 2005 tot en met 2008 werkte Doornbosch bij de Organisatie voor Economische Samenwerking
en Ontwikkeling (OESO) aan de internationale beleidsresponse op de toenemende risico’s van
klimaatverandering. Hij was onderhandelaar voor Nederland bij de vormgeving van het Green
Climate Fund (GCF) en bestuurslid in de eerste GCF Board. Als hoofd van de afdeling
Internationale Economie en Financiële instellingen nam hij deel aan verschillende internationale
overleggen zoals van de European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), de OESO
en IMFC deputies.
Als plaatsvervangend bewindvoerder bij het IMF geeft de heer Doornbosch mede leiding aan de
Nederlands-Belgische kiesgroep binnen het bestuur van het IMF. Deze kiesgroep bestaat naast het
Koninkrijk en België verder uit Armenië, Bosnië, en Herzegovina, Bulgarije, Kroatië, Cyprus,
Georgie, Israel, Luxemburg, Moldavië, Montenegro, Noord-Macedonië, Roemenië en Oekraine. In
deze verantwoordelijkheid is Doornbosch betrokken geweest bij verschillende financiële sector
hervormingsprogramma’s.
De Raad van Commissarissen is verheugd met de voordracht van Drs. Richard Doornbosch en is
ervan overtuigd dat hij, met zijn internationale ervaring en netwerk, een aanwinst zal zijn voor het
bestuur van de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten.
Willemstad, 20 maart 2020
Recommendation for New CBCS President
Willemstad/Philipsburg – On March 11, 2020, the Supervisory Board of the Central Bank of
Curaçao and Sint Maarten recommended to the Minister of Finance of Curaçao and the Minister of
Finance of Sint Maarten that Richard Doornbosch be appointed as President of the CBCS.
The Council of Ministers of Curacao and the Council of Ministers of Sint Maarten have adopted this
recommendation of the Supervisory Board. The aim is for Mr. Doornbosch to be appointed as such
in mid-July, provided that by then the screening by the security services of Curaçao and Sint Maarten
has been completed successfully.
Mr. R. (Richard) A. Doornbosch, MBA, (1973) studied monetary economics and business
economics at the University of Groningen and has been the Alternate Executive Director of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C. since 2016. Mr. Doornbosch is a monetary
economist with over 20 years of experience in the financial sector, international organizations and
public administration.
After starting his career as a management trainee at Rabobank International, he worked in various
(macroeconomic) positions at the Dutch Ministry of Finance. During the financial crisis of 2008-
2009, Mr. Doornbosch was a member of the management team of the Financial Markets
Department and involved in support operations for financial institutions. In the run-up to the
political reforms of 2010, he led a complete revision of the financial-markets legislation for the
Caribbean Netherlands.
From 2005 to 2008, he worked at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development
(OECD) on the international policy response to the increasing risks of climate change. He acted as a
negotiator on behalf of the Netherlands in shaping the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and was a board
member on the first GCF Board. As head of the International Economy and Financial Institutions
Department, he participated in various international consultations, such as those held by the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the OECD and IMFC Deputies.
As Alternate Executive Director at the IMF, Mr. Doornbosch co-leads the Dutch-Belgian
constituency within the IMF Board. In addition to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Belgium,
this constituency includes Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Georgia,
Israel, Luxembourg, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania and Ukraine. In this role,
he has been involved in several financial-sector reform programs.
The Supervisory Board is pleased with the nomination of Mr. Richard Doornbosch and is convinced
that, with his international experience and network of contacts, he will be an asset to the Board of
the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.
Willemstad, March 20, 2020
