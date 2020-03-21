Nominashon di presidente nobo di CBCS / Aanbeveling nieuwe president CBCS / Recommendation for New CBCS President

Nominashon di presidente nobo di CBCS

Willemstad/Philipsburg – Dia 11 di mart 2020, Hunta di Komisario di Centrale Bank van Curaçao

en Sint Maarten (CBCS) a rekomendá Minister di Finansa di Kòrsou i Minister di Finansa di Sint

Maarten pa nombra Richard Doornbosch komo presidente di CBCS.

Konseho di Minister di Kòrsou i Konseho di Minister di Sint Maarten a aseptá e rekomendashon di

Hunta di Komisario. Intenshon ta pa Sr. Doornbosch keda apuntá na mitar di yüli, kon tal ku entre

tantu e proseso di screening di e servisionan di siguridat di Kòrsou i Sint Maarten keda kompletá ku

resultado positivo.

Drs. R.A. (Richard) Doornbosch (1973) a studia ekonomia monetario i ekonomia di empresa na

Rijksuniversiteit Groningen i ta fungi desde 2016 komo Direktor Ehekutivo Suplente di Fondo

Monetario Internashonal (IMF) na Washington D.C. Sr. Doornbosch ta un ekonomista monetario

ku mas di 20 aña di eksperensia den sektor finansiero, organisashon internashonal i atministrashon

públiko.

El a kuminsá su karera komo management trainee na Rabobank International i a desempeñá

diferente funshon (riba tereno di makroekonomia) na Ministerio di Finansa di Hulanda. Durante e

krísis finansiero di 2008-2009, Sr. Doornbosch tabata miembro di e tim di maneho di Directie

Financiële Markten i tabata enbolbí den e operashonnan di apoyo pa instituto finansiero. Den e

periodo ku a hiba na e reforma estatal di 2010, el a dirigí revishon total di e legislashon di Hulanda

Karibense riba tereno di merkado finansiero.

Di 2005 pa 2008, Doornbosch a traha na Organisashon pa Kooperashon i Desaroyo Ekonómiko

(Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, òf OECD) riba e plan di akshon di

maneho pa respondé na e riesgonan oumentante di kambio di klima. El a sirbi komo negoshadó di

parti di Hulanda den e proseso pa establesé Green Climate Fund (GCF) i komo miembro di e promé

Direktiva di GCF. Komo hefe di e departamento di Ekonomia Internashonal i Instituto Finansiero,

el a partisipá na diferente konsulta internashonal, manera di Banko Europeo pa Rekonstrukshon i

Desaroyo (EBRD), OECD i IMFC Deputies.

Komo Direktor Ehekutivo Suplente na IMF, Sr. Doornbosch ta ko-dirigí e elektorado hulandes i

belga ku ta parti di direktiva di IMF. Ademas di Reino Hulandes i Bélgika, e elektorado akí ta

konsistí di Armenia, Bosnia i Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Kroasia, Chipre, Georgia, Israel, Luxemburg,

Moldavia, Montenegro, Nort-Macedonia, Rumania i Ukrania. Den e funshon ei, Doornbosch tabata

enbolbí den diferente programa di reforma di sektor finansiero.

Hunta di Komisario ta kontentu ku nominashon di Drs. Richard Doornbosch i ta konvensí ku, en

bista di su eksperensia internashonal i ret di kontakto, e lo ta un miembro balioso di direktiva di

Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten.

Willemstad, 20 di mart 2020

Aanbeveling nieuwe president CBCS

Willemstad/Philipsburg – De Raad van Commissarissen (RvC) van de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en

Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft op 11 maart 2020 aan de minister van Financien van Curacao en de

minister van Financien van Sint Maarten de aanbeveling gedaan om Richard Doornbosch te

benoemen tot president van de CBCS.

De ministerraad van Curacao en de ministerraad van Sint Maarten hebben de aanbeveling van de

RvC overgenomen. Het streven is er om de heer Doornbosch medio juli in functie te benoemen

mits de screening door de Veiligheidsdiensten van Curacao en Sint Maarten positief is afgerond.

Drs. R.A. (Richard) Doornbosch (1973) studeerde monetaire economie en bedrijfseconomie aan de

Rijksuniversiteit Groningen en is sinds 2016 plaatsvervangend bewindvoerder bij het Internationaal

Monetair Fonds (IMF) in Washington D.C. De heer Doornbosch is een monetair econoom met

meer dan 20 jaar ervaring in de financiële sector, internationale organisaties en publiek bestuur.

Na de start van zijn carrière als managementtrainee bij Rabobank International is hij in verschillende

(macro-economische) functies werkzaam geweest bij het Nederlandse ministerie van Financien.

Tijdens de financiële crisis in 2008-2009 was de heer Doornbosch lid van het management team van

de directie Financiële Markten en betrokken bij steunoperaties van financiële instellingen. Hij gaf in

aanloop naar de staatkundige hervormingen van 2010 leiding aan een volledige herziening van de

financiële markten wetgeving voor Caribisch Nederland.

Van 2005 tot en met 2008 werkte Doornbosch bij de Organisatie voor Economische Samenwerking

en Ontwikkeling (OESO) aan de internationale beleidsresponse op de toenemende risico’s van

klimaatverandering. Hij was onderhandelaar voor Nederland bij de vormgeving van het Green

Climate Fund (GCF) en bestuurslid in de eerste GCF Board. Als hoofd van de afdeling

Internationale Economie en Financiële instellingen nam hij deel aan verschillende internationale

overleggen zoals van de European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), de OESO

en IMFC deputies.

Als plaatsvervangend bewindvoerder bij het IMF geeft de heer Doornbosch mede leiding aan de

Nederlands-Belgische kiesgroep binnen het bestuur van het IMF. Deze kiesgroep bestaat naast het

Koninkrijk en België verder uit Armenië, Bosnië, en Herzegovina, Bulgarije, Kroatië, Cyprus,

Georgie, Israel, Luxemburg, Moldavië, Montenegro, Noord-Macedonië, Roemenië en Oekraine. In

deze verantwoordelijkheid is Doornbosch betrokken geweest bij verschillende financiële sector

hervormingsprogramma’s.

De Raad van Commissarissen is verheugd met de voordracht van Drs. Richard Doornbosch en is

ervan overtuigd dat hij, met zijn internationale ervaring en netwerk, een aanwinst zal zijn voor het

bestuur van de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten.

Willemstad, 20 maart 2020

Recommendation for New CBCS President

Willemstad/Philipsburg – On March 11, 2020, the Supervisory Board of the Central Bank of

Curaçao and Sint Maarten recommended to the Minister of Finance of Curaçao and the Minister of

Finance of Sint Maarten that Richard Doornbosch be appointed as President of the CBCS.

The Council of Ministers of Curacao and the Council of Ministers of Sint Maarten have adopted this

recommendation of the Supervisory Board. The aim is for Mr. Doornbosch to be appointed as such

in mid-July, provided that by then the screening by the security services of Curaçao and Sint Maarten

has been completed successfully.

Mr. R. (Richard) A. Doornbosch, MBA, (1973) studied monetary economics and business

economics at the University of Groningen and has been the Alternate Executive Director of the

International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington D.C. since 2016. Mr. Doornbosch is a monetary

economist with over 20 years of experience in the financial sector, international organizations and

public administration.

After starting his career as a management trainee at Rabobank International, he worked in various

(macroeconomic) positions at the Dutch Ministry of Finance. During the financial crisis of 2008-

2009, Mr. Doornbosch was a member of the management team of the Financial Markets

Department and involved in support operations for financial institutions. In the run-up to the

political reforms of 2010, he led a complete revision of the financial-markets legislation for the

Caribbean Netherlands.

From 2005 to 2008, he worked at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

(OECD) on the international policy response to the increasing risks of climate change. He acted as a

negotiator on behalf of the Netherlands in shaping the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and was a board

member on the first GCF Board. As head of the International Economy and Financial Institutions

Department, he participated in various international consultations, such as those held by the

European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the OECD and IMFC Deputies.

As Alternate Executive Director at the IMF, Mr. Doornbosch co-leads the Dutch-Belgian

constituency within the IMF Board. In addition to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Belgium,

this constituency includes Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Georgia,

Israel, Luxembourg, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania and Ukraine. In this role,

he has been involved in several financial-sector reform programs.

The Supervisory Board is pleased with the nomination of Mr. Richard Doornbosch and is convinced

that, with his international experience and network of contacts, he will be an asset to the Board of

the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

Willemstad, March 20, 2020