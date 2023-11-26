Education, Culture, Youth and Sport

Minister of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport Lauds Youth as “Shining Stars of Our Society”

​

In celebration of World Children’s Day, the Department of Youth, in collaboration with UNICEF in the Netherlands, hosted approximately 160 students to participate in a special Children’s Rights (CRC) Event at the Cultural Center.

As a run-up to World Children’s Day, over five hundred 6th-grade students have attended similar children’s rights presentations to promote meaningful youth participation, an initiative spearheaded by the Department of Youth and UNICEF in the Netherlands. This activity is part of the Child Resilience and Protection Project (CRPP) executed by UNICEF the Netherlands in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten, financed by the Government of the Netherlands through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, and administered by the World Bank.

The World Children’s Day Event was hosted by 6th-grade students Ms Brooklyn Bell and Mr Abdiel Joseph of the MAC J.A.G Campus alongside Lenworth Wilson, Youth Participation Specialist of UNICEF. The young hosts did a fantastic job, and set a good example of young people taking the lead.

During the event, the audience was treated to several cultural artistic performances by Ms. Shaneisha Robinson, Funtopia Youth Initiative, musical renditions by Sweet Pan and the highlight of the event, which was the screening of the film “What if I Told You”.

The film was recently produced by the Department of Youth and UNICEF the Netherlands on Sint Maarten and features an all-cast of 6th-grade students. The film touches on the critical role duty bearers, such as parents, teachers, and government play in the safe development of a child. Since Monday, this film is available for the public to watch on Facebook: Department of Youth SXM & UNICEF Sint Maarten.

The ceremony was closed with an announcement by the Department of Youth, which has launched a Children’s Right Art Competition: “The artwork should visualise one of the children’s rights of the United Nationals Children’s Rights Convention (UNCRC) creatively. There are 54 articles, so there are plenty of children’s rights to choose from! Remember, YOUth Participation Matters. On behalf of our Department, I encourage everyone to think about children’s rights and how to promote youth participation in your work and home environment,” concludes Mrs. Agard-Lake.

More information about this competition can be obtained via the Facebook pages of The Department of Youth (Department of Youth SXM) and UNICEF St. Maarten or by sending specific questions to deptof youth@sintmaartengov.org.​

