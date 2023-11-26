Minister of Finance – Ardwell Irion

Empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs!

After a transformative 6-week journey, the second annual National Youth Pitch Competition (NYPC) was buzzing with energy as young minds took the stage to pitch their innovative ideas. Proud parents, dedicated teachers, and enthusiastic students filled the venue to show their support for these future entrepreneurs.

Massive kudos to Car-Be-Green Ethanol Solutions from the St. Dominic High School, the triumphant winners of NYPC 2023. They went home with the ANG 10,000 cash prize and the coveted NYPC trophy! Your hard work paid off and the trophy now stands as a beacon of inspiration at your school.

Hats off to each student who dared to dream and pitched their hearts out. You should be extremely proud of yourselves and you deserve a standing ovation for your hard work, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit.

A huge thank you to Ife Badejo and the entire Islandpreneur team! You guys did an amazing job with the organization! And thank you to the judges: Alain Roper, Aly Merritt, Charles Robinson and Valya Pantophlet. And not forgetting our keynote speaker Burunda Prince who delivered a powerful message.

Lastly, special thanks to those who made this event possible: Ministry of Finance, Bureau For Intellectual Property Sint Maarten, TelEm, and the U.S. Consulate, for fueling the dreams of tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.

